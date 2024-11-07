Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 November, 2024: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, State Bank Of India, Hindalco Industries, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 836.34 points, or -1.04, to settle at 80378.13, while the Nifty lost 284.7 points, or -1.16, to close at 24484.05.

Published7 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 24,484.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.16%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,503.35 and a low of 24,179.05. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,563.42 and 79,419.34, ultimately closing 1.04% lower at 80,378.13, which is 836.34 points below its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 finished 0.64% down. Small-cap stocks also showed resilience, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluding at 18,906.1, down 142.25 points or 0.75%. The Nifty 50 has reported returns of -0.03% over the past week, -2.41% over the past month, -0.41% over the last three months, 8.5% over the last six months, and 24.69% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 6.55%), State Bank of India (up 0.56%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.42%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.27%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 0.03%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 8.49%), Trent (down 6.47%), Shriram Finance (down 3.66%), Grasim Industries (down 3.15%), and Tech Mahindra (down 2.51%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,317.4, having reached an intraday high of 52,377.25 and a low of 51,752.25. The Bank Nifty's performance is detailed below:

- In the last 1 week: 0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 2.81%

- In the last 3 months: 3.54%

- In the last 6 months: 7.48%

- In the last 1 year: 18.65%

Here is the list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 7, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: State Bank of India (up 0.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.26%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 2.36%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.21%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.96%), Asian Paints (down 1.86%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.82%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 6.55%), State Bank of India (up 0.56%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.42%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.27%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.03%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 8.49%), Trent (down 6.47%), Shriram Finance (down 3.66%), Grasim Industries (down 3.15%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.51%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, P I Industries, Voltas, SRF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Top Losers: Muthoot Finance, Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, KPIT Technologies, Marico

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy, KEC International, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, CEAT, Great Eastern Shipping Company

Top Losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Blue Star, Triveni Turbines, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Castrol India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy (up 7.86%), KEC International (up 7.67%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 6.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 6.31%), Polyplex Corporation (up 5.14%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 8.46%), Trent (down 6.54%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 6.27%), Blue Star (down 5.42%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 5.36%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy (up 8.07%), KEC International (up 7.64%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 6.55%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 5.54%), JSW Energy (up 4.72%)

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 8.49%), Trent (down 6.47%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 6.31%), Blue Star (down 5.45%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 5.27%).

    Popular in Markets

