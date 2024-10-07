Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 October, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 638.45 points, or -0.78, to settle at 81688.45, while the Nifty lost 218.85 points, or -0.87, to close at 25014.6.

Published7 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
The Nifty index closed at 25,014.6, reflecting a decline of 0.87%. Throughout the trading session, the index reached a high of 25,143.0 and a low of 24,694.35. The Sensex fluctuated between 82,137.77 and 80,726.06, ultimately closing down 0.78% at 81,688.45, which is 638.45 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 concluding down by 1.55%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 18,758.65, decreasing by 515.8 points, which corresponds to a 2.75% drop. The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- **In the last week**: -4.01%

- **In the last month**: -0.64%

- **In the last three months**: 1.87%

- **In the last six months**: 9.31%

- **In the last year**: 26.98%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.42%), ITC (up 1.32%), Trent (up 1.31%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.29%), and Infosys (up 0.84%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.14%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.55%), NTPC (down 3.48%), Coal India (down 3.37%), and State Bank of India (down 3.26%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,462.05, with an intraday high of 51,784.8 and a low of 50,194.3. Its performance over various periods is outlined below:

- **In the last week**: -4.86%

- **In the last month**: -1.4%

- **In the last three months**: -3.86%

- **In the last six months**: 3.75%

- **In the last year**: 14.85%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 7, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.46%), ITC (up 1.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.31%), Infosys (up 0.80%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.74%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 3.50%), State Bank of India (down 3.36%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.92%), Indusind Bank (down 2.43%), Axis Bank (down 2.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.42%), ITC (up 1.32%), Trent (up 1.31%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.29%), Infosys (up 0.84%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.14%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.55%), NTPC (down 3.48%), Coal India (down 3.37%), State Bank of India (down 3.26%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Supreme Industries, Au Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, Mphasis

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority of India, Tata Communications

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Natco Pharma, NBCC India, R R Kabel, IDFC, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Top Losers: Graphite India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, HFCL, Shree Renuka Sugars, RITES

BSE:

Top Gainers: Finolex Industries (up 8.26%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 5.56%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 4.61%), Blue Dart Express (up 4.18%), Heidelberg Cement India (up 4.03%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.09%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 8.68%), Jubilant Ingrevia (down 8.54%), Prism Johnson (down 7.36%), PCBL (down 7.35%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Finolex Industries (up 8.37%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 5.62%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 5.50%), Blue Dart Express (up 3.98%), Natco Pharma (up 3.52%)

Top Losers: Railtel Corporation of India (down 8.60%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 8.45%), Jubilant Ingrevia (down 8.06%), Prism Johnson (down 7.75%), Elecon Engineering Co (down 7.52%).

