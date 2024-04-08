Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 April, 2024: Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 494.28 points, or 0.67, to settle at 74248.22, while the Nifty gained 152.6 points, or 0.68, to close at 22513.7.
The Nifty closed at 22513.7, up by 0.68% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22697.3 and a low of 22550.35. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74869.3 and 74410.07, closing 0.67% higher at 74248.22, which was 494.28 points above the opening price.
