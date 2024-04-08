Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 April, 2024: Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 494.28 points, or 0.67, to settle at 74248.22, while the Nifty gained 152.6 points, or 0.68, to close at 22513.7.

The Nifty closed at 22513.7, up by 0.68% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22697.3 and a low of 22550.35. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74869.3 and 74410.07, closing 0.67% higher at 74248.22, which was 494.28 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.15% lower, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16355.35, up by 51.7 points and 0.32% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.93%

- In the last 1 month: 1.52%

- In the last 3 months: 5.38%

- In the last 6 months: 16.19%

- In the last 1 year: 28.64%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, and JSW Steel, with gains of 4.33%, 3.57%, 3.22%, 2.52%, and 2.26% respectively. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Nestle India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Wipro, and LTI Mindtree, with losses of 1.96%, 1.56%, 1.41%, 1.06%, and 0.61% respectively.

The Bank Nifty ended at 48493.05, with an intraday high of 48716.95 and a low of 48424.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.17%

- In the last 1 month: 2.71%

- In the last 3 months: 2.45%

- In the last 6 months: 10.76%

- In the last 1 year: 19.04%

The top gainers and losers in the Sensex during the trading session on 8th April 2024 were Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance Industries, with gains of 3.26%, 3.22%, 2.54%, 1.92%, and 1.75% respectively. The top losers in the Sensex were Nestle India, Wipro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies, and Titan Company, with losses of 1.59%, 1.09%, 0.51%, 0.37%, and 0.32% respectively.

Similarly, in the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas Company, NMDC, and Page Industries, while the top losers were Bandhan Bank, Suzlon Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software, Container Corporation Of India, and PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, IIFL Finance, Cochin Shipyard, Century Textiles & Industries, and IRB Infrastructure Developers. The top losers in this category were Great Eastern Shipping Company, Intellect Design Arena, Tata Investment Corporation, Nippon Life, and Olectra Greentech.

Moving to the BSE, the top gainers were Info Edge India, PNC Infratech, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, and Voltas. On the other hand, the top losers were Bandhan Bank, Great Eastern Shipping Company, REC, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and Intellect Design Arena.

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Info Edge India, PNC Infratech, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Sundaram Finance, and FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The top losers in this category were Bandhan Bank, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kaynes Technology India, REC, and Union Bank Of India.

For more detailed information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, please refer to the following links: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) and [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), and [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

