Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 August, 2024: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Motors, LTI Mindtree, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 581.79 points, or -0.73, to settle at 79468.01, while the Nifty lost 180.5 points, or -0.74, to close at 24297.5.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24297.5, down by 0.74%. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 24340.5 and a low of 24079.7. The Sensex traded between 79626.92 and 78798.94 and closed 0.73% down at 79468.01, which was 581.79 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.16% down. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18383.3, down by 76.0 points and 0.41% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -3.59%

- In the last 1 month: -0.85%

- In the last 3 months: 8.12%

- In the last 6 months: 11.03%

- In the last 1 year: 23.21%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.03%), Tata Motors (up 1.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.22%), HDFC Bank (up 1.18%), and Cipla (up 1.06%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree (down 4.12%), Grasim Industries (down 3.50%), Asian Paints (down 3.10%), Infosys (down 2.71%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.67%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50119.0 with an intraday high of 50440.75 and a low of 49829.6. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.75%

- In the last 1 month: -4.35%

- In the last 3 months: 4.43%

- In the last 6 months: 11.41%

- In the last 1 year: 11.52%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 08 Aug, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.57%), HDFC Bank (up 1.06%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.69%), ITC (up 0.31%), Indusind Bank (up 0.19%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 3.21%), Infosys (down 2.84%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.74%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.53%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.53%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.03%), Tata Motors (up 1.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.22%), HDFC Bank (up 1.18%), Cipla (up 1.06%)

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 4.12%), Grasim Industries (down 3.50%), Asian Paints (down 3.10%), Infosys (down 2.71%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.67%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, MRF, Alkem Laboratories, Bharat Forge, Lupin

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Steel Authority Of India, Coforge, Mphasis, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Honasa Consumer, Triveni Turbines, Central Depository Service India, BLS International Services, Piramal Pharma

Top Losers: Tejas Networks, National Aluminium Company, Sonata Software, CIE Automotive India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: BASF India (up 9.27%), Triveni Turbines (up 8.16%), Route Mobile (up 8.06%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 5.91%), CRISIL (up 5.37%)

Top Losers: Lemon Tree Hotels (down 9.47%), Balaji Amines (down 7.19%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 6.77%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 6.24%), Chemplast Sanmar (down 6.18%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Honasa Consumer (up 8.87%), BSE (up 8.39%), Route Mobile (up 8.32%), Triveni Turbines (up 7.78%), Kfin Technologies (up 7.77%)

Top Losers: Lemon Tree Hotels (down 9.49%), Balaji Amines (down 6.96%), Chemplast Sanmar (down 6.62%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 6.60%), Caplin Point Laboratories (down 6.27%)