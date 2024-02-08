Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 February, 2024: State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, ITC, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21930.5, down by 0.97% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22011.05 and a low of 21665.3. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72473.42 and 71230.62, ultimately closing 1.0% down at 72152.0, which was 723.57 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.13% up. Additionally, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16566.2, down by 65.25 points and 0.39% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 0.08%

- In the last 1 month: 0.94%

- In the last 3 months: 11.69%

- In the last 6 months: 10.96%

- In the last 1 year: 21.51%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were State Bank Of India (up 3.60%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.08%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.06%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.53%), and Coal India (up 1.45%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were ITC (down 3.99%), Britannia Industries (down 3.99%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.51%), ICICI Bank (down 3.21%), and Axis Bank (down 3.11%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45818.5, reaching an intraday high of 46181.2 and a low of 44893.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.62%

- In the last 1 month: -5.21%

- In the last 3 months: 3.02%

- In the last 6 months: 0.03%

- In the last 1 year: 8.28%

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in various indices, the Sensex witnessed the following:

- Top Gainers: State Bank Of India (up 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.08%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.29%), HCL Technologies (up 1.24%), and Bharti Airtel (up 0.71%)

- Top Losers: ITC (down 4.04%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.53%), ICICI Bank (down 3.34%), Nestle India (down 3.02%), and Axis Bank (down 2.95%)

The Nifty MidCap 50 witnessed the following performance:

- Top Gainers: Cummins India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Communications, Max Financial Services, and Alkem Laboratories

- Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Godrej Properties, Dalmia Bharat, Steel Authority Of India, and IDFC First Bank

Lastly, in the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Firstsource Solutions, Elgi Equipments, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Intellect Design Arena. On the other hand, the top losers were UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jyothy Labs, Central Bank Of India, and Metropolis Healthcare.

In the BSE, the top gainers were General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 9.20%), Bharat Dynamics (up 8.93%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 8.18%), Just Dial (up 7.97%), and Cummins India (up 7.77%). Meanwhile, the top losers were One 97 Communications (down 9.99%), Borosil Renewables (down 9.14%), Varroc Engineering (down 7.38%), UCO Bank (down 7.36%), and Indian Overseas Bank (down 7.24%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 9.20%), Bharat Dynamics (up 9.00%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 7.96%), Just Dial (up 7.95%), and Cummins India (up 7.71%). Conversely, the top losers were One 97 Communications (down 9.99%), Borosil Renewables (down 9.29%), UCO Bank (down 7.46%), Varroc Engineering (down 7.16%), and Indian Overseas Bank (down 7.09%).

