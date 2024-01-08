Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 January, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, HCL Technologies, UPL, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21710.8, down by 0.91%, with a day high of 21763.95 and a low of 21492.9. The Sensex traded between 72181.77 and 71301.04, closing 0.93% down at 72026.15, which was 670.93 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.27% down. However, the Nifty small cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15438.85 down by 96.3 points and 0.62% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.08%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.57%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.22%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.11%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.82%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.26%), HCL Technologies (up 1.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.69%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.52%), and NTPC (up 0.48%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were UPL (down 3.50%), State Bank Of India (down 2.33%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.28%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.01%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.80%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48159.0, with an intraday high of 48154.5 and a low of 47387.35. The Bank Nifty performance in the last periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.61%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.41%

- In the last 3 Months: 8.13%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.79%

- In the last 1 Year: 11.44%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 08 Jan, 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 1.02%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.44%), NTPC (up 0.43%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.39%), and Bajaj Finance (up 0.38%)

- Top Losers: State Bank Of India (down 2.31%), ITC (down 1.80%), NESTLE INDIA ORD (down 1.79%), Asian Paints (down 1.76%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.76%)

- Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.26%), HCL Technologies (up 1.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.69%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.52%), and NTPC (up 0.48%)

- Top Losers: UPL (down 3.50%), State Bank Of India (down 2.33%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.28%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.01%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.80%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Escorts Kubota, HDFC Asset Management Company, Power Finance Corp, and Gujarat Gas Company

- Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Indus Towers, Max Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks, and Godrej Properties

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Century Textiles & Industries, TV18 Broadcast, M M T C, and Suzlon Energy

- Top Losers: Hindustan Copper, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, PVR Inox, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Chemplast Sanmar

- BSE:

- Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.99%), Garware Technical Fibres (up 9.60%), Gillette India (up 8.40%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.79%), and Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.23%)

- Top Losers: Bandhan Bank (down 7.39%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.62%), Hindustan Copper (down 5.40%), Navin Fluorine International (down 5.27%), and Cochin Shipyard (down 5.16%)

- NSE:

- Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.91%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 8.06%), Gillette India (up 6.63%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.94%), and TV18 Broadcast (up 5.34%)

- Top Losers: Bandhan Bank (down 7.39%), Navin Fluorine International (down 5.57%), Hindustan Copper (down 5.45%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.33%), and Cochin Shipyard (down 5.07%)

These are the latest updates on the gainers and losers in the stock market.

