 Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 January, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, HCL Technologies, UPL, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 08 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.00 -1.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 627.05 -2.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,663.75 -1.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.05 -0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 January, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, HCL Technologies, UPL, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 January, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, HCL Technologies, UPL, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 670.93 points, or -0.93, to settle at 72026.15, while the Nifty lost 197.8 points, or -0.91, to close at 21710.8.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index closed at 21710.8, down by 0.91%, with a day high of 21763.95 and a low of 21492.9. The Sensex traded between 72181.77 and 71301.04, closing 0.93% down at 72026.15, which was 670.93 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.27% down. However, the Nifty small cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15438.85 down by 96.3 points and 0.62% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.08%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.57%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.22%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.11%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.82%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.26%), HCL Technologies (up 1.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.69%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.52%), and NTPC (up 0.48%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were UPL (down 3.50%), State Bank Of India (down 2.33%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.28%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.01%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.80%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48159.0, with an intraday high of 48154.5 and a low of 47387.35. The Bank Nifty performance in the last periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.61%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.41%

- In the last 3 Months: 8.13%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.79%

- In the last 1 Year: 11.44%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 08 Jan, 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 1.02%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.44%), NTPC (up 0.43%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.39%), and Bajaj Finance (up 0.38%)

- Top Losers: State Bank Of India (down 2.31%), ITC (down 1.80%), NESTLE INDIA ORD (down 1.79%), Asian Paints (down 1.76%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.76%)

- Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.26%), HCL Technologies (up 1.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.69%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.52%), and NTPC (up 0.48%)

- Top Losers: UPL (down 3.50%), State Bank Of India (down 2.33%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.28%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.01%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.80%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Escorts Kubota, HDFC Asset Management Company, Power Finance Corp, and Gujarat Gas Company

- Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Indus Towers, Max Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks, and Godrej Properties

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Century Textiles & Industries, TV18 Broadcast, M M T C, and Suzlon Energy

- Top Losers: Hindustan Copper, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, PVR Inox, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Chemplast Sanmar

- BSE:

- Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.99%), Garware Technical Fibres (up 9.60%), Gillette India (up 8.40%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.79%), and Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.23%)

- Top Losers: Bandhan Bank (down 7.39%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.62%), Hindustan Copper (down 5.40%), Navin Fluorine International (down 5.27%), and Cochin Shipyard (down 5.16%)

- NSE:

- Top Gainers: Alok Industries (up 9.91%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 8.06%), Gillette India (up 6.63%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.94%), and TV18 Broadcast (up 5.34%)

- Top Losers: Bandhan Bank (down 7.39%), Navin Fluorine International (down 5.57%), Hindustan Copper (down 5.45%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.33%), and Cochin Shipyard (down 5.07%)

These are the latest updates on the gainers and losers in the stock market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App