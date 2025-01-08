Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 January, 2025: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 50.62 points, or -0.06, to settle at 78199.11, while the Nifty lost 18.95 points, or -0.08, to close at 23707.9.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,707.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.08%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,751.85 and a low of 23,496.15. The Sensex fluctuated between 78,319.45 and 77,486.79, ultimately closing 0.06% lower at 78,199.11, which is 50.62 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index demonstrated underperformance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.11%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,673.45, down by 307.8 points, representing a decline of 1.65%.

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.16%

- In the last month: -3.71%

- In the last three months: -5.23%

- In the last six months: -2.53%

- In the last year: 10.19%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.98%), Reliance Industries (up 1.99%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.99%), ITC (up 1.92%), and Asian Paints (up 1.82%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 3.95%), Trent (down 2.55%), Shriram Finance (down 2.02%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.91%), and Ultratech Cement (down 1.85%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,202.15, with an intraday high of 50,246.9 and a low of 49,389.75. The Bank Nifty's performance over recent periods is detailed below:

- In the last week: -2.38%

- In the last month: -6.67%

- In the last three months: -2.3%

- In the last six months: -4.92%

- In the last year: 5.05%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 8, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.97%), Reliance Industries (up 1.92%), ITC (up 1.90%), Asian Paints (up 1.80%), and Wipro (up 1.11%).

Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 1.75%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.26%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.19%), HDFC Bank (down 1.16%), and ICICI Bank (down 1.11%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.98%), Reliance Industries (up 1.99%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.99%), ITC (up 1.92%), and Asian Paints (up 1.82%).

Top Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 3.95%), Trent (down 2.55%), Shriram Finance (down 2.02%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.91%), and Ultratech Cement (down 1.85%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, L&T FINANCE, SRF, Colgate Palmolive India, and Supreme Industries.

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), Lupin, PB Fintech, APL Apollo Tubes, and Polycab India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, IIFL Finance, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Castrol India, and Creditaccess Grameen.

Top Losers: Apar Industries, KEC International, Intellect Design Arena, Swan Energy, and Aditya Birla Real Estate.

BSE:

Top Gainers: M M T C (up 7.24%), Shoppers Stop (up 5.37%), Rossari Biotech (up 5.26%), Borosil Renewables (up 5.00%), and Phoenix Mills (up 4.87%).

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India) (down 8.36%), One 97 Communications (down 8.20%), Apar Industries (down 7.78%), KEC International (down 6.97%), and Jubilant Ingrevia (down 6.04%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills (up 7.57%), M M T C (up 7.44%), Borosil Renewables (up 5.00%), Concord Biotech (up 4.14%), and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 3.75%).

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India) (down 8.38%), One 97 Communications (down 8.25%), Apar Industries (down 7.55%), KEC International (down 6.89%), and Sobha (down 5.77%).