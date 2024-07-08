Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, ITC, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24323.85, down by 0.01%. During the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 24344.6 and a low of 24240.55. The Sensex traded in the range of 80067.46 and 79731.83, closing 0.05% down at 79996.6, which was 36.22 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.67% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18941.2, down by 32.8 points and 0.17% lower.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.7%

- In the last 1 Month: 4.52%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.26%

- In the last 6 Months: 13.01%

- In the last 1 Year: 25.6%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.80%), ITC (up 2.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.58%), and Tata Consumer (up 1.18%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 3.57%), Titan Company (down 3.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.33%), Shriram Finance (down 2.02%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.68%).

The bank nifty ended at 52660.35 with an intraday high of 52710.8 and a low of 52246.7. The bank nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.33%

- In the last 1 Month: 5.26%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.86%

- In the last 6 Months: 10.43%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.81%

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during the 08 Jul, 2024 trading session:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: ITC (up 2.27%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.55%), Wipro (up 1.17%), Nestle India (up 1.14%), HCL Technologies (up 0.92%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 3.54%), Tata Steel (down 1.40%), Asian Paints (down 1.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.08%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.92%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.80%), ITC (up 2.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.58%), Tata Consumer (up 1.18%)

Top Losers: Divis Laboratories (down 3.57%), Titan Company (down 3.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.33%), Shriram Finance (down 2.02%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.68%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Alkem Laboratories, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Tube Investments Of India, Gujarat Gas Company

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, Yes Bank, Oberoi Realty, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: IRCON International, Firstsource Solutions, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Swan Energy

Top Losers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Radico Khaitan, Honasa Consumer, RBL Bank, City Union Bank

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: One 97 Communications (up 8.12%), Delta Corp (up 7.74%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 7.33%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 6.27%), IRCON International (up 6.22%)

Top Losers: Radico Khaitan (down 4.55%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 4.48%), Vaibhav Global (down 4.41%), Bank Of Baroda (down 4.11%), Persistent Systems (down 4.00%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (up 9.23%), One 97 Communications (up 8.20%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 7.33%), IRCON International (up 6.24%), Firstsource Solutions (up 6.11%)

Top Losers: Elecon Engineering Company (down 6.27%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (down 5.28%), Vaibhav Global (down 4.61%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 4.53%), Radico Khaitan (down 4.50%)