Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, ITC, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 July, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, ITC, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 36.22 points, or -0.05, to settle at 79996.6, while the Nifty lost 3.3 points, or -0.01, to close at 24323.85.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24323.85, down by 0.01%. During the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 24344.6 and a low of 24240.55. The Sensex traded in the range of 80067.46 and 79731.83, closing 0.05% down at 79996.6, which was 36.22 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.67% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 18941.2, down by 32.8 points and 0.17% lower.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.7%

- In the last 1 Month: 4.52%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.26%

- In the last 6 Months: 13.01%

- In the last 1 Year: 25.6%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.80%), ITC (up 2.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.58%), and Tata Consumer (up 1.18%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 3.57%), Titan Company (down 3.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.33%), Shriram Finance (down 2.02%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.68%).

The bank nifty ended at 52660.35 with an intraday high of 52710.8 and a low of 52246.7. The bank nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.33%

- In the last 1 Month: 5.26%

- In the last 3 Months: 7.86%

- In the last 6 Months: 10.43%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.81%

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during the 08 Jul, 2024 trading session:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: ITC (up 2.27%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.55%), Wipro (up 1.17%), Nestle India (up 1.14%), HCL Technologies (up 0.92%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 3.54%), Tata Steel (down 1.40%), Asian Paints (down 1.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.08%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.92%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.80%), ITC (up 2.29%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.58%), Tata Consumer (up 1.18%)

Top Losers: Divis Laboratories (down 3.57%), Titan Company (down 3.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.33%), Shriram Finance (down 2.02%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.68%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Alkem Laboratories, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Tube Investments Of India, Gujarat Gas Company

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, Yes Bank, Oberoi Realty, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: IRCON International, Firstsource Solutions, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Swan Energy

Top Losers: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Radico Khaitan, Honasa Consumer, RBL Bank, City Union Bank

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: One 97 Communications (up 8.12%), Delta Corp (up 7.74%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 7.33%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 6.27%), IRCON International (up 6.22%)

Top Losers: Radico Khaitan (down 4.55%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 4.48%), Vaibhav Global (down 4.41%), Bank Of Baroda (down 4.11%), Persistent Systems (down 4.00%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (up 9.23%), One 97 Communications (up 8.20%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 7.33%), IRCON International (up 6.24%), Firstsource Solutions (up 6.11%)

Top Losers: Elecon Engineering Company (down 6.27%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (down 5.28%), Vaibhav Global (down 4.61%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 4.53%), Radico Khaitan (down 4.50%)

Source: [Livemint](https://www.livemint.com/)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.