Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 May, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 45.46 points, or -0.06, to settle at 73511.85, while the Nifty lost 0.0 points, or 0.0, to close at 22302.5.

The Nifty closed at 22,302.5, down by 0.0%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,368.65 and a low of 22,185.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 73,684.93 and 73,073.92 and ended 0.06% lower at 73,511.85, which was 45.46 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 performed better, closing 0.98% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,367.05, up by 94.0 points or 0.57%.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown the following performance over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week: -1.53%

- In the last 1 month: -1.61%

- In the last 3 months: 2.69%

- In the last 6 months: 14.7%

- In the last 1 year: 22.1%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 3.06%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.65%), Tata Motors (up 2.38%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.29%), and Hindalco Industries (up 2.14%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 3.22%), Asian Paints (down 2.39%), Grasim Industries (down 1.80%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.68%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.61%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48,285.35, with an intraday high of 48,223.05 and a low of 47,851.15. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.46%

- In the last 1 month: -1.15%

- In the last 3 months: 6.68%

- In the last 6 months: 9.99%

- In the last 1 year: 10.94%

Moving on to the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 8, 2024:

- In the Sensex, the top gainers were Tata Motors (up 2.43%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.25%), NTPC (up 1.89%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.53%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.41%). The top losers were Asian Paints (down 2.31%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.76%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.65%), HDFC Bank (down 1.61%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.25%).

- In the Nifty, the top gainers were Hero Motocorp (up 3.06%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.65%), Tata Motors (up 2.38%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.29%), and Hindalco Industries (up 2.14%). The top losers were Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 3.22%), Asian Paints (down 2.39%), Grasim Industries (down 1.80%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.68%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.61%).

- In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Petronet LNG, Escorts Kubota, Steel Authority Of India, Vodafone Idea, and NMDC. The top losers were Jubilant Foodworks, Federal Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, IDFC First Bank, and Aditya Birla Capital.

- In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Century Textiles & Industries, NBCC India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Tata Investment Corporation. The top losers were Graphite India, Manappuram Finance, Five Star Business Finance, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and Ramkrishna Forgings.

- In the BSE, the top gainers were Balaji Amines (up 9.95%), Capri Global Capital (up 9.27%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 7.76%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 7.39%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 5.97%). The top losers were Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 5.82%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 5.50%), Sterlite Technologies (down 5.10%), One 97 Communications (down 5.00%), and Voltas (down 4.99%).

- In the NSE, the top gainers were Balaji Amines (up 9.88%), Capri Global Capital (up 9.48%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 7.55%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 7.52%), and Hindustan Zinc (up 5.84%). The top losers were Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 6.62%), Jindal Saw (down 6.32%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 5.75%), Sterlite Technologies (down 5.21%), and Voltas (down 5.07%).

