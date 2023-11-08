Top gainers and losers today on 8 November, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, NTPC among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 33.21 points, or 0.05, to settle at 64942.4, while the Nifty gained 36.8 points, or 0.19, to close at 19406.7.
The Nifty closed at 19406.7, up by 0.19% on November 8, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 19464.4 and a low of 19401.5. On the other hand, the Sensex traded in the range of 65124.0 and 64851.06 and closed 0.05% up at 64942.4, which was 33.21 points above the opening price.
