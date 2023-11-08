Top gainers and losers today on 8 November, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, NTPC among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19406.7, up by 0.19% on November 8, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 19464.4 and a low of 19401.5. On the other hand, the Sensex traded in the range of 65124.0 and 64851.06 and closed 0.05% up at 64942.4, which was 33.21 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.86% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13242.7, up by 92.45 points and 0.7% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.42%

- In the last 1 month: -0.32%

- In the last 3 months: -0.62%

- In the last 6 months: 6.49%

- In the last 1 year: 7.12%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.65%), Asian Paints (up 2.04%), Cipla (up 2.02%), and Titan Company (up 1.27%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (down 1.30%), NTPC (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.95%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.86%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.62%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43737.9, with an intraday high of 43797.55 and a low of 43547.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.26%

- In the last 1 month: -0.5%

- In the last 3 months: -2.89%

- In the last 6 months: 0.88%

- In the last 1 year: 4.51%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on November 8, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Asian Paints (up 1.96%), Titan Company (up 1.24%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.16%), ITC (up 0.95%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.68%)

- Top losers: ICICI Bank (down 1.44%), NTPC (down 1.05%), Infosys (down 0.87%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.76%), Tata Steel (down 0.58%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.65%), Asian Paints (up 2.04%), Cipla (up 2.02%), Titan Company (up 1.27%)

- Top losers: ICICI Bank (down 1.30%), NTPC (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.95%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.86%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.62%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Alkem Laboratories, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, Oracle Financial Services Softwa

- Top losers: Bharat Forge, LIC Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Indraprastha Gas, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Poonawalla Fincorp, Angel One, KPIT Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, CESC

- Top losers: Rain Industries, Delta Corp, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Amber Enterprises India, Devyani International

BSE:

- Top gainers: NLC India (up 7.40%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.37%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.15%), Yes Bank (up 6.90%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 6.49%)

- Top losers: Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 5.23%), Rain Industries (down 4.04%), KIOCL (down 3.65%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.21%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 2.92%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: NLC India (up 7.51%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.48%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.19%), Yes Bank (up 6.85%), Apollo Tyres (up 6.82%)

- Top losers: Rain Industries (down 4.14%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 3.43%), Jindal Saw (down 3.22%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.17%), Varroc Engineering (down 2.87%).

