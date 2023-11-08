Top gainers and losers today on 8 November, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, NTPC among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 33.21 points, or 0.05, to settle at 64942.4, while the Nifty gained 36.8 points, or 0.19, to close at 19406.7.

The Nifty closed at 19406.7, up by 0.19% on November 8, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a day high of 19464.4 and a low of 19401.5. On the other hand, the Sensex traded in the range of 65124.0 and 64851.06 and closed 0.05% up at 64942.4, which was 33.21 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.86% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13242.7, up by 92.45 points and 0.7% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 2.42%

- In the last 1 month: -0.32%

- In the last 3 months: -0.62% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 6.49%

- In the last 1 year: 7.12%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.65%), Asian Paints (up 2.04%), Cipla (up 2.02%), and Titan Company (up 1.27%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (down 1.30%), NTPC (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.95%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.86%), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.62%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 43737.9, with an intraday high of 43797.55 and a low of 43547.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.26%

- In the last 1 month: -0.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: -2.89%

- In the last 6 months: 0.88%

- In the last 1 year: 4.51% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on November 8, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Asian Paints (up 1.96%), Titan Company (up 1.24%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.16%), ITC (up 0.95%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.68%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: ICICI Bank (down 1.44%), NTPC (down 1.05%), Infosys (down 0.87%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.76%), Tata Steel (down 0.58%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.06%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.65%), Asian Paints (up 2.04%), Cipla (up 2.02%), Titan Company (up 1.27%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: ICICI Bank (down 1.30%), NTPC (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.95%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.86%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.62%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Alkem Laboratories, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, Oracle Financial Services Softwa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Bharat Forge, LIC Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Indraprastha Gas, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Poonawalla Fincorp, Angel One, KPIT Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, CESC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Rain Industries, Delta Corp, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Amber Enterprises India, Devyani International

BSE:

- Top gainers: NLC India (up 7.40%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.37%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.15%), Yes Bank (up 6.90%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 6.49%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 5.23%), Rain Industries (down 4.04%), KIOCL (down 3.65%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.21%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 2.92%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: NLC India (up 7.51%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 7.48%), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 7.19%), Yes Bank (up 6.85%), Apollo Tyres (up 6.82%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Rain Industries (down 4.14%), Restaurant Brands Asia (down 3.43%), Jindal Saw (down 3.22%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.17%), Varroc Engineering (down 2.87%).

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.