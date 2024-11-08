Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 November, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Trent, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 55.47 points, or -0.07, to settle at 79541.79, while the Nifty lost 51.15 points, or -0.21, to close at 24199.35.

The Nifty Index closed at 24,199.35, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,276.15 and a low of 24,066.65. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 79,807.26 and 79,117.37, ultimately closing down 0.07% at 79,541.79, which is 55.47 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.26% lower. Additionally, small-cap stocks also trailed behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 18,763.85, down by 318.25 points, or 1.7%.

In terms of performance, the Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- Over the last week: 0.67%

- Over the last month: -3.43%

- Over the last three months: 0.16%

- Over the last six months: 8.31%

- Over the last year: 24.23%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.89%), Titan Company (up 2.10%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.84%), Infosys (up 1.49%), and Nestle India (up 1.45%). Conversely, the top losers were Trent (down 3.18%), Coal India (down 2.60%), Asian Paints (down 2.58%), Tata Steel (down 2.24%), and Shriram Finance (down 2.03%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 51,916.5, with an intraday high of 52,007.15 and a low of 51,494.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is as follows:

- Over the last week: 0.65%

- Over the last month: 1.04%

- Over the last three months: 2.78%

- Over the last six months: 7.35%

- Over the last year: 18.08%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 8, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.09%), Titan Company (up 2.13%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.90%), Nestle India (up 1.44%), Infosys (up 1.31%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 2.61%), Tata Steel (down 2.22%), State Bank of India (down 1.86%), Tata Motors (down 1.72%), Reliance Industries (down 1.66%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.89%), Titan Company (up 2.10%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.84%), Infosys (up 1.49%), Nestle India (up 1.45%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 3.18%), Coal India (down 2.60%), Asian Paints (down 2.58%), Tata Steel (down 2.24%), Shriram Finance (down 2.03%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Indian Hotels Company, Cummins India, Ashok Leyland, Oracle Financial Services Software, Mphasis

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Petronet LNG, Godrej Properties, Steel Authority of India, Indus Towers

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, ITI, Narayana Hrudayalaya, HFCL, Century Textiles & Industries

Top Losers: Aarti Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Cochin Shipyard

BSE:

Top Gainers: Indian Hotels Company (up 7.23%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 6.62%), One 97 Communications (up 6.58%), Page Industries (up 6.39%), Latent View Analytics (up 6.20%)

Top Losers: Aarti Industries (down 7.82%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (down 7.01%), GMM Pfaudler (down 6.69%), Suzlon Energy (down 6.49%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 6.43%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 9.19%), Indian Hotels Company (up 7.18%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 6.81%), One 97 Communications (up 6.62%), Page Industries (up 6.52%)