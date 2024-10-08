Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 October, 2024: Trent, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 584.81 points, or 0.72, to settle at 81050.0, while the Nifty gained 217.4 points, or 0.88, to close at 24795.75.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today** {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,795.75, reflecting an increase of 0.88%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 25,044.0 and a low of 24,756.8. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 81,763.28 and 80,813.07, ultimately closing at 81,050.0, which represents a 0.72% gain, or 584.81 points, above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.71%. In addition, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,242.85, marking an increase of 374.8 points, or 2.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: -3.05%

- In the last month: 0.3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last three months: 2.84%

- In the last six months: 10.34%

- In the last year: 28.18% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Trent (up 7.95%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.83%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.67%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%). Conversely, the primary losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.35%), Tata Steel (down 2.94%), Titan Company (down 2.67%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.19%), and JSW Steel (down 2.02%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,478.9, with an intraday high of 51,176.05 and a low of 50,466.0. The Bank Nifty has experienced the following performance:

- In the last week: -3.6% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last month: -0.2%

- In the last three months: -2.69%

- In the last six months: 5.01% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last year: 16.25%

Here is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 8, 2024:

Sensex: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.42%), Reliance Industries (up 2.01%), HDFC Bank (up 1.95%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.83%), and State Bank of India (up 1.59%).

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 2.89%), Titan Company (down 2.59%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.12%), and Tata Motors (down 0.89%).

Nifty: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Trent (up 7.95%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.83%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.67%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%).

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.35%), Tata Steel (down 2.94%), Titan Company (down 2.67%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.19%), and JSW Steel (down 2.02%).

Nifty MidCap 50: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Indian Hotels Company, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, and Vodafone Idea.

Top Losers: NMDC, PB Fintech, APL Apollo Tubes, Phoenix Mills, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Nifty Small Cap 100: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, HFCL, Computer Age Management Services, Tejas Networks, and Indiamart Intermesh.

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Blue Star, R R Kabel, National Aluminium Company, and Shyam Metalics & Energy.

BSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: Varun Beverages (up 8.88%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.87%), Saregama India (up 8.44%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.15%), and HFCL (up 8.11%).

Top Losers: EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.84%), NMDC (down 4.24%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.07%), Tata Steel (down 2.89%), and Brigade Enterprises (down 2.80%).

NSE: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Gainers: HEG (up 9.86%), Varun Beverages (up 8.85%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.83%), Doms Industries (up 8.83%), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.19%).