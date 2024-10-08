Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 October, 2024: Trent, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 8 October, 2024: Trent, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 584.81 points, or 0.72, to settle at 81050.0, while the Nifty gained 217.4 points, or 0.88, to close at 24795.75.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,795.75, reflecting an increase of 0.88%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 25,044.0 and a low of 24,756.8. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 81,763.28 and 80,813.07, ultimately closing at 81,050.0, which represents a 0.72% gain, or 584.81 points, above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.71%. In addition, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,242.85, marking an increase of 374.8 points, or 2.05%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: -3.05%

- In the last month: 0.3%

- In the last three months: 2.84%

- In the last six months: 10.34%

- In the last year: 28.18%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Trent (up 7.95%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.83%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.67%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%). Conversely, the primary losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.35%), Tata Steel (down 2.94%), Titan Company (down 2.67%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.19%), and JSW Steel (down 2.02%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,478.9, with an intraday high of 51,176.05 and a low of 50,466.0. The Bank Nifty has experienced the following performance:

- In the last week: -3.6%

- In the last month: -0.2%

- In the last three months: -2.69%

- In the last six months: 5.01%

- In the last year: 16.25%

Here is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 8, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.42%), Reliance Industries (up 2.01%), HDFC Bank (up 1.95%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.83%), and State Bank of India (up 1.59%).

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 2.89%), Titan Company (down 2.59%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.27%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.12%), and Tata Motors (down 0.89%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 7.95%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.83%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.73%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.67%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.45%).

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.35%), Tata Steel (down 2.94%), Titan Company (down 2.67%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.19%), and JSW Steel (down 2.02%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Indian Hotels Company, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, and Vodafone Idea.

Top Losers: NMDC, PB Fintech, APL Apollo Tubes, Phoenix Mills, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, HFCL, Computer Age Management Services, Tejas Networks, and Indiamart Intermesh.

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Blue Star, R R Kabel, National Aluminium Company, and Shyam Metalics & Energy.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Varun Beverages (up 8.88%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.87%), Saregama India (up 8.44%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.15%), and HFCL (up 8.11%).

Top Losers: EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.84%), NMDC (down 4.24%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.07%), Tata Steel (down 2.89%), and Brigade Enterprises (down 2.80%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: HEG (up 9.86%), Varun Beverages (up 8.85%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.83%), Doms Industries (up 8.83%), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.19%).

Top Losers: NMDC (down 4.26%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 3.54%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 3.35%), Tata Steel (down 2.94%), and Titan Company (down 2.67%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.