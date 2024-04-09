Active Stocks
Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 April, 2024: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 58.8 points, or -0.08, to settle at 74742.5, while the Nifty lost 23.55 points, or -0.1, to close at 22666.3.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22,666.3, down by 0.1% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,768.4 and a low of 22,612.25. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 75,124.28 and 74,603.37, closing 0.08% down at 74,742.5, which was 58.8 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.11% down. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16,407.05, up by 44.85 points or 0.27%.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.83%

- In the last 1 month: 1.38%

- In the last 3 months: 5.09%

- In the last 6 months: 16.03%

- In the last 1 year: 28.46%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.13%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.05%), ICICI Bank (up 1.83%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.26%), and Infosys (up 1.23%). On the other hand, the top losers were Titan Company (down 1.86%), Coal India (down 1.69%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.60%), Reliance Industries (down 1.50%), and Asian Paints (down 1.21%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48,581.7, with an intraday high of 48,960.75 and a low of 48,568.25. The Bank Nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.51%

- In the last 1 month: 2.98%

- In the last 3 months: 3.17%

- In the last 6 months: 11.06%

- In the last 1 year: 19.36%

Here is a list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 9th April 2024:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.87%), Infosys (up 1.19%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.18%), Tata Steel (up 0.48%), Axis Bank (up 0.38%)

- Top losers: Titan Company (down 1.81%), Reliance Industries (down 1.48%), Asian Paints (down 1.26%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.15%), Indusind Bank (down 1.12%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.13%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.05%), ICICI Bank (up 1.83%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.26%), Infosys (up 1.23%)

- Top losers: Titan Company (down 1.86%), Coal India (down 1.69%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.60%), Reliance Industries (down 1.50%), Asian Paints (down 1.21%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Godrej Properties, Page Industries, Steel Authority Of India, Petronet LNG, NMDC

- Top losers: ACC, Bharat Forge, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Copper, Castrol India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Century Textiles & Industries, IIFL Finance

- Top losers: Angel One, BLS International Services, Aavas Financiers, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Tata Investment Corporation

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Copper (up 8.11%), Castrol India (up 7.35%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 5.82%), Teamlease Services (up 5.56%), Aarti Drugs (up 5.46%)

- Top losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.49%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 3.80%), Supreme Petrochemicals (down 3.52%), SJVN (down 3.30%), Gland Pharma (down 3.28%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Anand Rathi Wealth (up 8.96%), Hindustan Copper (up 8.15%), Castrol India (up 7.66%), Shree Renuka Sugars (up 5.71%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 5.13%)

- Top losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.48%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 3.40%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.29%), Bosch (down 3.28%), SJVN (down 3.26%).

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 04:03 PM IST
