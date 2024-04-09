Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 April, 2024: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 58.8 points, or -0.08, to settle at 74742.5, while the Nifty lost 23.55 points, or -0.1, to close at 22666.3.
The Nifty closed at 22,666.3, down by 0.1% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,768.4 and a low of 22,612.25. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 75,124.28 and 74,603.37, closing 0.08% down at 74,742.5, which was 58.8 points below the opening price.
