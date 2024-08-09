Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 August, 2024: Eicher Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,117.0, up by 1.04%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,419.75 and a low of 24,311.2. The Sensex traded in the range of 79,984.24 and 79,549.09, closing 1.04% up at 78,886.22, which was 819.69 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.77% up. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,307.3, up by 102.9 points or 0.56% higher.

Nifty 50 has given returns of:

- In the last 1 week: -1.4%

- In the last 1 month: -0.25%

- In the last 3 months: 10.99%

- In the last 6 months: 11.88%

- In the last 1 year: 24.14%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 5.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.05%), Shriram Finance (up 2.88%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.74%), and Tata Motors (up 2.53%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.17%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.10%), and Divis Laboratories (down 0.09%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,156.7 with an intraday high of 50,707.75 and a low of 50,386.45. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.72%

- In the last 1 month: -3.99%

- In the last 3 months: 6.28%

- In the last 6 months: 10.59%

- In the last 1 year: 12.45%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 09 Aug, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 2.74%), Tata Motors (up 2.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.46%), HCL Technologies (up 2.08%), State Bank Of India (up 2.05%)

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.20%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.01%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 5.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.05%), Shriram Finance (up 2.88%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.74%), Tata Motors (up 2.53%)

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.17%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.10%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.09%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Suzlon Energy, Lupin, Mphasis, Ashok Leyland