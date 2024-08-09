Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 August, 2024: Eicher Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,117.0, up by 1.04%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,419.75 and a low of 24,311.2. The Sensex traded in the range of 79,984.24 and 79,549.09, closing 1.04% up at 78,886.22, which was 819.69 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.77% up. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,307.3, up by 102.9 points or 0.56% higher.
Nifty 50 has given returns of:
- In the last 1 week: -1.4%
- In the last 1 month: -0.25%
- In the last 3 months: 10.99%
- In the last 6 months: 11.88%
- In the last 1 year: 24.14%
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 5.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.05%), Shriram Finance (up 2.88%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.74%), and Tata Motors (up 2.53%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.17%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.10%), and Divis Laboratories (down 0.09%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 50,156.7 with an intraday high of 50,707.75 and a low of 50,386.45. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:
- In the last 1 week: -1.72%
- In the last 1 month: -3.99%
- In the last 3 months: 6.28%
- In the last 6 months: 10.59%
- In the last 1 year: 12.45%
Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 09 Aug, 2024:
Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 2.74%), Tata Motors (up 2.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.46%), HCL Technologies (up 2.08%), State Bank Of India (up 2.05%)
Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.20%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.01%)
Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 5.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.05%), Shriram Finance (up 2.88%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.74%), Tata Motors (up 2.53%)
Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.17%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.10%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.09%)
Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Suzlon Energy, Lupin, Mphasis, Ashok Leyland
