Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index closed at 24,677.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.24%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a day high of 24,705.0 and a low of 24,580.05. The Sensex traded within a range of 81,783.28 and 81,411.55, ultimately closing down by 0.25% at 81,709.12, which is 200.66 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.53%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,492.1, gaining 36.5 points and reflecting an increase of 0.19%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.37%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.94%

- In the last 3 Months: -1.31%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.8%

- In the last 1 Year: 17.2%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Wipro (up 2.15%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.08%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.43%), Tata Steel (up 1.07%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.03%). In contrast, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (down 4.16%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.34%), Tata Motors (down 2.21%), Axis Bank (down 1.80%), and Nestle India (down 1.72%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 53,509.5, having reached an intraday high of 53,775.1 and a low of 53,326.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.42%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.88%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.41%

- In the last 6 Months: 7.21%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.8%

Here is a detailed list of stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 9, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 2.32%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.12%), Tata Steel (up 1.05%), HDFC Bank (up 0.72%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.47%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 3.37%), Tata Motors (down 2.19%), Axis Bank (down 1.91%), Asian Paints (down 1.80%), Nestle India (down 1.62%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 2.15%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.08%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.43%), Tata Steel (up 1.07%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Tata Consumer (down 4.16%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.34%), Tata Motors (down 2.21%), Axis Bank (down 1.80%), Nestle India (down 1.72%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Supreme Industries, Sundaram Finance, KPIT Technologies, Voltas, APL Apollo Tubes

Top Losers: Marico, Colgate Palmolive India, P I Industries, Ashok Leyland, Lupin

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living, Alok Industries, Angel Broking, Computer Age Management Services, BLS International Services

Top Losers: PVR Inox, Piramal Pharma, Gujarat State Petronet, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, KEC International

BSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.28%), Heg (up 6.96%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 5.96%), Supreme Industries (up 5.81%), Welspun Living (up 5.79%)

Top Losers: Godrej Consumer Products (down 8.72%), Syngene International (down 4.87%), Aegis Logis (down 4.35%), Tata Consumer (down 4.18%), Marico (down 4.07%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.04%), Heg (up 6.69%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 6.15%), Welspun Living (up 5.84%), Supreme Industries (up 5.79%)

Top Losers: Godrej Consumer Products (down 8.71%), Syngene International (down 5.63%), Aegis Logis (down 4.57%), PVR Inox (down 4.38%), Piramal Pharma (down 4.29%).