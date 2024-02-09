Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 February, 2024: Grasim Industries, State Bank Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21717.95, experiencing a gain of 0.3% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21804.45 and a low of 21629.9. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 71676.49 and 71200.31, closing 0.23% higher at 71428.43, which was 167.06 points above the opening price.

However, the Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.77% lower. Additionally, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16500.95, down by 231.65 points or 1.4%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week: -0.32%

- In the last 1 month: 1.11%

- In the last 3 months: 12.31%

- In the last 6 months: 10.95%

- In the last 1 year: 21.74%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (up 5.41%), State Bank Of India (up 3.67%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.35%), and ICICI Bank (up 2.16%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.34%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.05%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.92%), NTPC (down 1.81%), and Hindalco Industries (down 1.66%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45012.0, with an intraday high of 45718.15 and a low of 44859.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.77%

- In the last 1 month: -3.44%

- In the last 3 months: 4.42%

- In the last 6 months: 1.64%

- In the last 1 year: 9.77%

Moving on to the specific stocks, the top gainers in the Sensex were State Bank Of India (up 3.55%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.31%), ICICI Bank (up 2.14%), Axis Bank (up 1.39%), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.17%). Conversely, the top losers in the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.40%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.88%), NTPC (down 1.84%), Tata Steel (down 1.67%), and Infosys (down 1.39%).

Similarly, in the Nifty, the top gainers were Grasim Industries (up 5.41%), State Bank Of India (up 3.67%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.35%), and ICICI Bank (up 2.16%). The top losers in the Nifty were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.34%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.05%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.92%), NTPC (down 1.81%), and Hindalco Industries (down 1.66%).

For the Nifty MidCap 50 index, the top gainers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, ACC, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Bharat Forge. The top losers were Power Finance Corp, REC, Escorts Kubota, Biocon, and Steel Authority Of India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100 index, the top gainers were Welspun Living, Birla Corporation, KEI Industries, Creditaccess Grameen, and PNB Housing Finance. The top losers were Finolex Cables, Hindustan Copper, SJVN, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra.

Lastly, in the BSE, the top gainers were Prism Johnson (up 7.52%), Swan Energy (up 7.27%), Birla Corporation (up 6.53%), Welspun Living (up 6.17%), and Grasim Industries (up 5.36%). The top losers were Power Finance Corp (down 8.45%), KIOCL (down 8.18%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 8.06%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 7.99%), and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 7.90%).

Similarly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Prism Johnson (up 7.58%), Swan Energy (up 7.56%), Welspun Living (up 6.49%), Birla Corporation (up 6.49%), and Olectra Greentech (up 6.38%). The top losers were Power Finance Corp (down 8.47%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 8.18%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 7.97%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 7.82%), and B E M L (down 7.63%).

