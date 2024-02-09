Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 February, 2024: Grasim Industries, State Bank Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 167.06 points, or 0.23, to settle at 71428.43, while the Nifty gained 64.55 points, or 0.3, to close at 21717.95.
The Nifty index closed at 21717.95, experiencing a gain of 0.3% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21804.45 and a low of 21629.9. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 71676.49 and 71200.31, closing 0.23% higher at 71428.43, which was 167.06 points above the opening price.
