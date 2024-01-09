Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Britannia Industries, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21513.0, up by 0.15% on January 9, 2024. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21724.45 and a low of 21517.85. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72035.47 and 71307.27, closing at 71355.22, which was 0.04% higher than the opening price, with a gain of 30.99 points.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.29% down. On the other hand, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing at 15342.55, up by 67.15 points and 0.44% higher.

Looking at the performance of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has given returns of -0.57% in the last 1 week, 2.6% in the last 1 month, 10.4% in the last 3 months, 11.29% in the last 6 months, and 19.01% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index on January 9, 2024, were Hero Motocorp (up 2.57%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.42%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.04%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.99%), and Adani Enterprises (up 1.72%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Britannia Industries (down 1.06%), Nestle India (down 1.02%), Asian Paints (down 0.94%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.82%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.78%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47450.25, reaching an intraday high of 47939.3 and a low of 47156.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods shows a decline of 1.03% in the last 1 week, a marginal decrease of 0.09% in the last 1 month, an increase of 7.71% in the last 3 months, a gain of 5.37% in the last 6 months, and a growth of 11.01% in the last 1 year.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in various indices on January 9, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.50%), Tata Motors (up 1.32%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.25%), and Tata Steel (up 1.21%)

- Top losers: Nestle India (down 1.03%), Asian Paints (down 0.90%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.88%), HDFC Bank (down 0.80%), and Axis Bank (down 0.57%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 2.57%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.42%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.04%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.99%), and Adani Enterprises (up 1.72%)

- Top losers: Britannia Industries (down 1.06%), Nestle India (down 1.02%), Asian Paints (down 0.94%), Bajaj Finserve (down 0.82%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.78%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Max Financial Services, Godrej Properties, Balkrishna Industries, Oberoi Realty, and Abbott India

- Top losers: Polycab India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Page Industries, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, NBCC India, Latent View Analytics, Alok Industries, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services

- Top losers: Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, KEI Industries, and Metro Brands

BSE:

- Top gainers (source: livemint.com): Borosil Renewables (up 9.74%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.18%), JSW Energy (up 8.33%), NBCC India (up 7.34%), and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 6.29%)

- Top losers (source: livemint.com): Polycab India (down 8.93%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 7.64%), Vodafone Idea (down 5.42%), Gillette India (down 4.24%), and Anupam Rasayan India (down 3.93%)

NSE:

- Top gainers (source: livemint.com): Borosil Renewables (up 9.47%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.13%), JSW Energy (up 8.44%), NBCC India (up 7.41%), and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 6.37%)

- Top losers (source: livemint.com): Polycab India (down 8.93%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 7.86%), Allcargo Logistics (down 7.74%), Vodafone Idea (down 5.54%), and Capri Global Capital (down 4.14%).

These are the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on January 9, 2024.

