Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 January, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Britannia Industries, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 30.99 points, or 0.04, to settle at 71355.22, while the Nifty gained 31.85 points, or 0.15, to close at 21513.0.
The Nifty index closed at 21513.0, up by 0.15% on January 9, 2024. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21724.45 and a low of 21517.85. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 72035.47 and 71307.27, closing at 71355.22, which was 0.04% higher than the opening price, with a gain of 30.99 points.
