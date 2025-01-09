Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 January, 2025: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 528.28 points, or -0.68, to settle at 78148.49, while the Nifty lost 162.45 points, or -0.69, to close at 23688.95.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today** {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty index concluded at 23688.95, reflecting a decline of 0.69%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23689.5 and dipped to a low of 23503.05. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 78206.21 and 77542.92, ultimately closing 0.68% lower at 78148.49, which was 528.28 points beneath the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.75%. Additionally, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 18365.65, representing a decline of 247.3 points or 1.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: -2.75%

- In the last month: -4.45% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last three months: -5.84%

- In the last six months: -3.73%

- In the last year: 9.18% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index today included Bajaj Auto (up 2.24%), Nestle India (up 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.43%), Britannia Industries (up 1.37%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.31%). Conversely, the top decliners were Shriram Finance (down 3.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.00%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.37%), Coal India (down 2.14%), and Tata Steel (down 2.04%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 49835.05, with an intraday high of 49798.1 and a low of 49230.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty over recent periods is as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last week: -4.07%

- In the last month: -7.31%

- In the last three months: -2.94% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last six months: -5.83%

- In the last year: 4.79%

Below is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 9, 2025: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Nestle India (up 1.87%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.38%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.26%), Asian Paints (up 0.69%).

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 2.07%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.88%), Tata Motors (down 1.86%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.72%), Wipro (down 1.71%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 2.24%), Nestle India (up 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.43%), Britannia Industries (up 1.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.31%).

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 3.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.00%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.37%), Coal India (down 2.14%), Tata Steel (down 2.04%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Marico, Colgate Palmolive India, Sundaram Finance, SRF, Supreme Industries.

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy, Phoenix Mills, Aditya Birla Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Navin Fluorine International, NLC India, Aarti Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Top Losers: ITI, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Blue Star, Tejas Networks, KEC International. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSE:

Top Gainers: Navin Fluorine International (up 9.58%), Balaji Amines (up 9.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 7.96%), NLC India (up 5.26%), Clara Industries (up 5.00%).

Top Losers: ITI (down 8.21%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 6.20%), Equinox India Developments (down 5.68%), Aegis Logis (down 5.67%), Oil India (down 5.04%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE:

Top Gainers: Balaji Amines (up 9.65%), Navin Fluorine International (up 9.49%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 7.56%), NLC India (up 5.20%), Vaibhav Global (up 4.53%).