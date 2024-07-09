Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 July, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24320.55, up by 0.46%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24443.6 and a low of 24331.9. The Sensex traded between 80397.17 and 79998.56, closing 0.49% higher at 79960.38, which was 391.26 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.24% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18908.4, up by 48.35 points and 0.26% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.29%

- In the last 1 month: 5.05%

- In the last 3 months: 7.91%

- In the last 6 months: 13.41%

- In the last 1 year: 26.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.60%), ITC (up 2.03%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.97%), and Titan Company (up 1.87%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (down 0.75%), Reliance Industries (down 0.66%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.57%), Shriram Finance (down 0.57%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.43%).

The bank nifty ended at 52425.8 with an intraday high of 52626.6 and a low of 52292.95. The bank nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.77%

- In the last 1 month: 5.6%

- In the last 3 months: 7.88%

- In the last 6 months: 11.27%

- In the last 1 year: 17.18%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 09 Jul, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.51%), ITC (up 2.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.97%), and Titan Company (up 1.96%).

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 0.69%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.61%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.44%), Tata Steel (down 0.29%), and Infosys (down 0.26%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.60%), ITC (up 2.03%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.97%), and Titan Company (up 1.87%).

Top Losers: Tata Consumer (down 0.75%), Reliance Industries (down 0.66%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.57%), Shriram Finance (down 0.57%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.43%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: P I Industries, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, MRF

Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Polycab India, Godrej Properties, L&T FINANCE

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Computer Age Management Services, CESC, Welspun Living, Himadri Speciality Chemical

Top Losers: IRCON International, RITES, Raymond, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Angel Broking

BSE:

Top Gainers: Achyut Healthcare (up 8.20%), Gland Pharma (up 7.57%), KRBL (up 7.25%), Phoenix Mills (up 6.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.60%)

Top Losers: IRCON International (down 4.30%), RITES (down 4.27%), Raymond (down 4.12%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (down 4.09%), Schaeffler India (down 4.03%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Gland Pharma (up 7.78%), KRBL (up 7.29%), Phoenix Mills (up 7.11%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.69%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 6.37%)