Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 July, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 July, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 391.26 points, or 0.49, to settle at 79960.38, while the Nifty gained 112.65 points, or 0.46, to close at 24320.55.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24320.55, up by 0.46%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24443.6 and a low of 24331.9. The Sensex traded between 80397.17 and 79998.56, closing 0.49% higher at 79960.38, which was 391.26 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.24% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18908.4, up by 48.35 points and 0.26% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.29%

- In the last 1 month: 5.05%

- In the last 3 months: 7.91%

- In the last 6 months: 13.41%

- In the last 1 year: 26.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.60%), ITC (up 2.03%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.97%), and Titan Company (up 1.87%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (down 0.75%), Reliance Industries (down 0.66%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.57%), Shriram Finance (down 0.57%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.43%).

The bank nifty ended at 52425.8 with an intraday high of 52626.6 and a low of 52292.95. The bank nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.77%

- In the last 1 month: 5.6%

- In the last 3 months: 7.88%

- In the last 6 months: 11.27%

- In the last 1 year: 17.18%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on 09 Jul, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.51%), ITC (up 2.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.97%), and Titan Company (up 1.96%).

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 0.69%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.61%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.44%), Tata Steel (down 0.29%), and Infosys (down 0.26%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.60%), ITC (up 2.03%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.97%), and Titan Company (up 1.87%).

Top Losers: Tata Consumer (down 0.75%), Reliance Industries (down 0.66%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.57%), Shriram Finance (down 0.57%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.43%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: P I Industries, Max Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, MRF

Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Polycab India, Godrej Properties, L&T FINANCE

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Computer Age Management Services, CESC, Welspun Living, Himadri Speciality Chemical

Top Losers: IRCON International, RITES, Raymond, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Angel Broking

BSE:

Top Gainers: Achyut Healthcare (up 8.20%), Gland Pharma (up 7.57%), KRBL (up 7.25%), Phoenix Mills (up 6.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.60%)

Top Losers: IRCON International (down 4.30%), RITES (down 4.27%), Raymond (down 4.12%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical (down 4.09%), Schaeffler India (down 4.03%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Gland Pharma (up 7.78%), KRBL (up 7.29%), Phoenix Mills (up 7.11%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 6.69%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 6.37%)

Top Losers: Railtel Corporation Of India (down 4.49%), B E M L (down 4.47%), IRCON International (down 4.39%), RITES (down 4.27%), Kaynes Technology India (down 4.20%):.

