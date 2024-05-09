Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 May, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1062.22 points, or -1.45, to settle at 73466.39, while the Nifty lost 345.0 points, or -1.55, to close at 22302.5.
The Nifty closed at 22,302.5, down by 1.55% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,307.75 and a low of 21,932.4. The Sensex traded between 73,499.49 and 72,334.18, closing 1.45% down at 73,466.39, which was 1,062.22 points below the opening price.
