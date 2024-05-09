Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 May, 2024: Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,302.5, down by 1.55% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,307.75 and a low of 21,932.4. The Sensex traded between 73,499.49 and 72,334.18, closing 1.45% down at 73,466.39, which was 1,062.22 points below the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.82% down. Similarly, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,461.05, down by 465.35 points and 2.83% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -3.12%

- In the last 1 month: -3.09%

- In the last 3 months: 0.73%

- In the last 6 months: 13.13%

- In the last 1 year: 20.13%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Hero Motocorp (up 3.27%), Tata Motors (up 1.80%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.38%), State Bank Of India (up 1.11%), and Bajaj Auto (up 1.11%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (down 6.06%), Asian Paints (down 4.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.54%), Coal India (down 4.51%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 4.19%).

The bank nifty ended at 48,021.1, with an intraday high of 48,258.65 and a low of 47,440.65. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -3.58%

- In the last 1 month: -2.59%

- In the last 3 months: 4.02%

- In the last 6 months: 8.66%

- In the last 1 year: 9.88%

The top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on May 9, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.37%), State Bank Of India (up 1.14%), Infosys (up 0.80%), HCL Technologies (up 0.80%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 6.00%), Asian Paints (down 4.68%), ITC (down 3.56%), Indusind Bank (down 2.88%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.86%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 3.27%), Tata Motors (up 1.80%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.38%), State Bank Of India (up 1.11%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.11%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 6.06%), Asian Paints (down 4.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.54%), Coal India (down 4.51%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 4.19%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: L&T Finance Holdings, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Forge, Au Small Finance Bank

Top Losers: NMDC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Steel Authority Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Aditya Birla Capital

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation, Data Patterns India, Century Textiles & Industries

Top Losers: Manappuram Finance, Angel One, Aarti Industries, Graphite India, Navin Fluorine International

BSE:

Top Gainers: SKF India (up 8.01%), Adani Power (up 5.83%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.08%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%), One 97 Communications (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: Piramal Enterprises (down 8.82%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 8.22%), Manappuram Finance (down 8.00%), KIOCL (down 6.97%), Orient Electric (down 6.63%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: SKF India (up 7.95%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.77%), Adani Power (up 5.54%), One 97 Communications (up 5.00%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 4.98%)

Top Losers: Piramal Enterprises (down 8.86%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 8.31%), Manappuram Finance (down 7.89%), Sterlite Technologies (down 6.54%), Larsen & Toubro (down 6.06%)

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the stock market on May 9, 2024.

