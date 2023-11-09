Top gainers and losers today on 9 November, 2023: Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 143.41 points, or -0.22, to settle at 64975.61, while the Nifty lost 48.2 points, or -0.25, to close at 19443.5.

The Nifty closed at 19,443.5, down by 0.25%. It reached a day high of 19,463.9 and a low of 19,378.35. The Sensex traded between 65,046.56 and 64,768.76, closing 0.22% down at 64,975.61, which was 143.41 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.47% up. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, closing at 13,335.15, down by 32.0 points and 0.24% lower.

Here are the returns of the Nifty 50:

- In the last 1 week: 1.36%

- In the last 1 month: -0.61%

- In the last 3 months: -1.22%

- In the last 6 months: 6.17%

- In the last 1 year: 6.81%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.35%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.65%), Coal India (up 1.94%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.35%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.33%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (down 2.00%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.69%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.53%), Tataconsumer (down 1.47%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.36%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,658.65, with an intraday high of 43,876.75 and a low of 43,542.65. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.52%

- In the last 1 month: -0.49%

- In the last 3 months: -2.69%

- In the last 6 months: 1.1%

- In the last 1 year: 4.52%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 09 Nov, 2023:

- Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.09%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.50%), Indusind Bank (up 1.31%), Tata Motors (up 1.06%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.00%)

- Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 1.56%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.33%), Infosys (down 1.22%), Reliance Industries (down 1.11%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.00%)

- Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.35%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.65%), Coal India (up 1.94%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.35%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.33%)

- Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.00%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.69%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.53%), Tataconsumer (down 1.47%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.36%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Power Finance Corp, Oberoi Realty, REC, Godrej Properties, and Au Small Finance Bank

- Top Losers: Ashok Leyland, Escorts Kubota, Abbott India, Dalmia Bharat, and LIC Housing Finance

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Aegis Logistics, BASF India, Central Depository Service India, and Sobha

- Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, HEG, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Alok Industries

- BSE:

- Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 8.35%), Aegis Logistics (up 7.57%), BASF India (up 7.14%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 5.80%), and FDC (up 5.54%)

- Top Losers: KRBL (down 8.84%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 7.49%), SKF India (down 6.65%), Endurance Technologies (down 5.76%), and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 5.55%)

- NSE:

- Top Gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 8.08%), Aegis Logistics (up 7.41%), Kfin Technologies (up 6.88%), Metropolis Healthcare (up 5.65%), and FDC (up 5.51%)

- Top Losers: KRBL (down 8.96%), SKF India (down 6.68%), Amber Enterprises India (down 6.20%), Endurance Technologies (down 5.84%), and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 5.65%).

