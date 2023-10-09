Top gainers and losers today on 9 October, 2023: Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19653.5, down by 0.72%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19588.95 and a low of 19480.5. The Sensex traded between 65789.98 and 65434.61, closing 0.73% down at 65995.63, which was 483.24 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.11% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12837.1, down by 228.1 points and 1.78% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.08%

- In the last 1 month: -2.42%

- In the last 3 months: 0.81%

- In the last 6 months: 10.71%

- In the last 1 year: 13.17%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.29%), HCL Technologies (up 0.96%), Tataconsumer (up 0.67%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.48%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.47%). The top losers were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.90%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.73%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.17%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.07%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44360.6, with an intraday high of 44113.2 and a low of 43796.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.14%

- In the last 1 month: -3.68%

- In the last 3 months: -2.15%

- In the last 6 months: 7.49%

- In the last 1 year: 12.28%

Here is a list of top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on October 9, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 1.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.47%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.47%)

- Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.05%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.73%), Tata Steel (down 1.67%), State Bank Of India (down 1.53%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.35%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.29%), HCL Technologies (up 0.96%), Tataconsumer (up 0.67%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.47%)

- Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.90%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.73%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.17%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: L&T Technology Services, TVS Motor Co, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Jubilant Foodworks

- Top Losers: Punjab National Bank, Voltas, Aditya Birla Capital, Petronet LNG, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Angel One, Metro Brands, Delta Corp, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Medplus Health Services

- Top Losers: Bank Of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank Of India, Alok Industries, NBCC India

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Oil India (up 5.22%), Angel One (up 3.19%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 2.90%), Delta Corp (up 2.61%), Supreme Industries (up 2.50%)

- Top Losers: Bank Of Maharashtra (down 6.60%), UCO Bank (down 6.50%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 6.31%), Adani Power (down 6.29%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 6.27%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Oil India (up 5.24%), Angel One (up 3.17%), Metro Brands (up 3.13%), Delta Corp (up 2.83%), Supreme Industries (up 2.54%)

- Top Losers: Bank Of Maharashtra (down 6.69%), UCO Bank (down 6.48%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 6.38%), Central Bank Of India (down 6.31%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 6.25%).

