Top gainers and losers today on 9 October, 2023: Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 483.24 points, or -0.73, to settle at 65995.63, while the Nifty lost 141.15 points, or -0.72, to close at 19653.5.
The Nifty closed at 19653.5, down by 0.72%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19588.95 and a low of 19480.5. The Sensex traded between 65789.98 and 65434.61, closing 0.73% down at 65995.63, which was 483.24 points below the opening price.
