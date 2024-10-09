Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 October, 2024: Cipla, Trent, ITC, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Market Overview: Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,013.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.12%. During the day, the index reached a peak of 25,234.05 and dipped to a low of 24,947.70. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 82,319.21 and 81,342.89, ultimately closing down 0.21% at 81,634.81, which is 167.71 points below its opening price.

In contrast, the mid-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.86%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also showed strong performance, as indicated by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 18,617.65, representing an increase of 246.95 points, or 1.33%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last week: -1.1%

- In the last month: 0.14%

- In the last three months: 2.21%

- In the last six months: 10.29%

- In the last year: 27.98%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 2.43%), Trent (up 2.22%), Tata Motors (up 2.10%), State Bank of India (up 2.04%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.83%). Conversely, the top losers included ITC (down 3.20%), Nestle India (down 2.55%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.77%), Britannia Industries (down 1.73%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.69%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,021.0, reaching an intraday high of 51,707.15 and a low of 50,903.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: -1.6%

- In the last month: -0.2%

- In the last three months: -2.96%

- In the last six months: 4.68%

- In the last year: 16.24%

Here is the list of stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 9, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.10%), State Bank of India (up 1.91%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.86%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.80%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.65%).

Top Losers: ITC (down 3.17%), Nestle India (down 2.51%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.68%), Reliance Industries (down 1.64%), and Indusind Bank (down 1.34%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 2.43%), Trent (up 2.22%), Tata Motors (up 2.10%), State Bank of India (up 2.04%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.83%).

Top Losers: ITC (down 3.20%), Nestle India (down 2.55%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.77%), Britannia Industries (down 1.73%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.69%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, HDFC Asset Management Company, Oberoi Realty, Suzlon Energy, and Oracle Financial Services Software.

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Au Small Finance Bank, Tata Communications, ACC, and L&T Finance.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: RITES, Central Depository Service India, Radico Khaitan, Affle India, and Exide Industries.

Top Losers: Finolex Cables, Honasa Consumer, Jyothy Labs, Shree Renuka Sugars, and City Union Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 9.20%), RITES (up 7.98%), Divis Laboratories (up 7.68%), Symphony (up 6.51%), and Torrent Power (up 6.50%).

Top Losers: Bank of Maharashtra (down 3.89%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.26%), ITC (down 3.17%), Tata Communications (down 2.74%), and Sobha (down 2.67%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 9.31%), RITES (up 8.24%), Central Depository Service India (up 8.06%), Divis Laboratories (up 7.98%), and Torrent Power (up 6.52%).