Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 September, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 375.61 points, or 0.46, to settle at 81183.93, while the Nifty gained 84.25 points, or 0.34, to close at 24852.15.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 24,852.15, reflecting an increase of 0.34%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,957.50 and a low of 24,753.15. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 81,653.36 to 80,895.05, closing 0.46% higher at 81,183.93, which is 375.61 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.52%. The Small Cap index also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,276.05, a decline of 178.65 points or 0.93%.

Over various timeframes, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- Last 1 Week: -1.34%

- Last 1 Month: 2.35%

- Last 3 Months: 7.23%

- Last 6 Months: 11.68%

- Last 1 Year: 24.73%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Hindustan Unilever (up 2.92%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), ICICI Bank (up 2.22%), ITC (up 2.00%), and Britannia Industries (up 1.64%). Conversely, the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.28%), NTPC (down 1.25%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%). The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 50,576.85, having reached an intraday high of 51,192.75 and a low of 50,369.40. The Bank Nifty's performance over various timeframes is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: -0.64%

- Last 1 Month: 1.24%

- Last 3 Months: 2.67%

- Last 6 Months: 8.0%

- Last 1 Year: 12.16%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 9, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.95%), ICICI Bank (up 2.43%), ITC (up 1.96%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), Indusind Bank (up 1.40%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), NTPC (down 1.32%), Tata Steel (down 1.22%), Wipro (down 1.09%), Tata Motors (down 0.96%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.92%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), ICICI Bank (up 2.22%), ITC (up 2.00%), Britannia Industries (up 1.64%).

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.28%), NTPC (down 1.25%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Au Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels Company, ACC, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cummins India, Coforge, Gujarat Gas Company.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: PNB Housing Finance, Blue Star, Indian Energy Exchange, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: Raymond, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Piramal Pharma, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.71%), Hikal (up 8.57%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 8.25%), La Opala Rg (up 5.62%), PNB Housing Finance (up 5.20%).

Top Losers: VST Industries (down 8.75%), Engineers India (down 5.76%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.45%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.99%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.97%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.83%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 8.36%), PNB Housing Finance (up 5.35%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 5.01%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 4.73%).

Top Losers: Jupiter Wagons (down 7.06%), Engineers India (down 5.79%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.36%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.02%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.69%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 9 September, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.40
03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.85 (-1.22%)

Bharat Electronics

281.55
03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-2.1 (-0.74%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

298.95
03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-9.95 (-3.22%)

State Bank Of India

784.30
03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
1.7 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,204.15
03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
96.5 (8.71%)

Jubilant Pharmova

1,030.40
03:43 PM | 9 SEP 2024
78.5 (8.25%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,078.90
03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
53.35 (5.2%)

General Insurance Corporation Of India

403.65
03:49 PM | 9 SEP 2024
19.9 (5.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue