Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 September, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 September, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 375.61 points, or 0.46, to settle at 81183.93, while the Nifty gained 84.25 points, or 0.34, to close at 24852.15.

The Nifty index closed at 24,852.15, reflecting an increase of 0.34%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,957.50 and a low of 24,753.15. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 81,653.36 to 80,895.05, closing 0.46% higher at 81,183.93, which is 375.61 points above its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.52%. The Small Cap index also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,276.05, a decline of 178.65 points or 0.93%.

Over various timeframes, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- Last 1 Week: -1.34%

- Last 1 Month: 2.35%

- Last 3 Months: 7.23%

- Last 6 Months: 11.68%

- Last 1 Year: 24.73%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Hindustan Unilever (up 2.92%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), ICICI Bank (up 2.22%), ITC (up 2.00%), and Britannia Industries (up 1.64%). Conversely, the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.28%), NTPC (down 1.25%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%). The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 50,576.85, having reached an intraday high of 51,192.75 and a low of 50,369.40. The Bank Nifty's performance over various timeframes is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: -0.64%

- Last 1 Month: 1.24%

- Last 3 Months: 2.67%

- Last 6 Months: 8.0%

- Last 1 Year: 12.16%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 9, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.95%), ICICI Bank (up 2.43%), ITC (up 1.96%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), Indusind Bank (up 1.40%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), NTPC (down 1.32%), Tata Steel (down 1.22%), Wipro (down 1.09%), Tata Motors (down 0.96%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.92%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), ICICI Bank (up 2.22%), ITC (up 2.00%), Britannia Industries (up 1.64%).

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.28%), NTPC (down 1.25%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Au Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels Company, ACC, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cummins India, Coforge, Gujarat Gas Company.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: PNB Housing Finance, Blue Star, Indian Energy Exchange, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: Raymond, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Piramal Pharma, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.71%), Hikal (up 8.57%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 8.25%), La Opala Rg (up 5.62%), PNB Housing Finance (up 5.20%).

Top Losers: VST Industries (down 8.75%), Engineers India (down 5.76%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.45%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.99%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.97%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.83%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 8.36%), PNB Housing Finance (up 5.35%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 5.01%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 4.73%).

Top Losers: Jupiter Wagons (down 7.06%), Engineers India (down 5.79%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.36%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 5.02%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.69%).

