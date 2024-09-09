Top Gainers and Losers today on 9 September, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Shriram Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 375.61 points, or 0.46, to settle at 81183.93, while the Nifty gained 84.25 points, or 0.34, to close at 24852.15.

**Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 24,852.15, reflecting an increase of 0.34%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,957.50 and a low of 24,753.15. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 81,653.36 to 80,895.05, closing 0.46% higher at 81,183.93, which is 375.61 points above its opening price.

Over various timeframes, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- Last 1 Week: -1.34%

- Last 3 Months: 7.23%

- Last 6 Months: 11.68%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Hindustan Unilever (up 2.92%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), ICICI Bank (up 2.22%), ITC (up 2.00%), and Britannia Industries (up 1.64%). Conversely, the top losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.28%), NTPC (down 1.25%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%). The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 50,576.85, having reached an intraday high of 51,192.75 and a low of 50,369.40. The Bank Nifty's performance over various timeframes is as follows:

- Last 1 Month: 1.24%

- Last 3 Months: 2.67%

- Last 1 Year: 12.16%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 9, 2024:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.95%), ICICI Bank (up 2.43%), ITC (up 1.96%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.59%), Indusind Bank (up 1.40%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), NTPC (down 1.32%), Tata Steel (down 1.22%), Wipro (down 1.09%), Tata Motors (down 0.96%).

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 2.92%), Shriram Finance (up 2.47%), ICICI Bank (up 2.22%), ITC (up 2.00%), Britannia Industries (up 1.64%).

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.28%), NTPC (down 1.25%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.24%).

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Au Small Finance Bank, Indian Hotels Company, ACC, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cummins India, Coforge, Gujarat Gas Company.

Top Gainers: PNB Housing Finance, Blue Star, Indian Energy Exchange, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shyam Metalics & Energy.

Top Losers: Raymond, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Piramal Pharma, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals.

Top Gainers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.71%), Hikal (up 8.57%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 8.25%), La Opala Rg (up 5.62%), PNB Housing Finance (up 5.20%).

Top Losers: VST Industries (down 8.75%), Engineers India (down 5.76%), Home First Finance Company India (down 5.45%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.99%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 4.97%).

Top Gainers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.83%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 8.36%), PNB Housing Finance (up 5.35%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 5.01%), Glenmark Life Sciences (up 4.73%).