Top gainers, losers in trade today: Bajaj and HDFC twins, Adani Ent; check full list here4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded despite mixed global cues as investors give thumbs-up to Fed's another dovish hike while changing the statement. Also, focus continues to be on earnings and ECB's policy outcomes.
Indian equities gained traction on Thursday after a dull previous session. The performance is despite mixed global cues as traders eye another rate hike from European Central Bank after US Federal Reserve raised key fund rates by 25 bps. Although US futures and Asian equities edged up, European stocks sagged. Sensex neared the 61,750 level and Nifty 50 crossed over the psychological 18,250 mark.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×