A steep selloff in banking and financial stocks toppled the broader Indian market on Friday with Sensex struggling below 61,100 and Nifty 50 under 18,100 levels. A broad-based selloff escalated in equities as investors reacted to major Q4 earnings and rising interest rates by major central banks while concerns lingered over the global economic outlook. HDFC and HDFC Bank witnessed a sharp drop after the former's Q4 numbers and fears of post-merger fund outflow.

Sensex shed 694.96 points or 1.13% to close at 61,054.29, while Nifty 50 plummeted by 186.80 points or 1.02% to finish at 18,069.

Talking about the current market's performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Indian market was dragged down by heavy selling in HDFC twins on fears of post-merger fund outflow. In addition, the cues from global peers were lacklustre as the ECB raised rates by 25bps and signaled the need for further rate hikes. Wall Street has witnessed prolonged selling pressure due to apprehensions in the banking sector about the strength of regional banks."

Here are the top gainers and losers on exchanges and major benchmarks:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Titan (+2.5%), Ultratech Cement (+1.5%), Maruti Suzuki (+1.44%), Nestle (+1.36%), and ITC (+1.13%).

Top losers: HDFC Bank (-5.8%), HDFC (-5.6%), IndusInd Bank (-4.6%), Tata Steel (-1.89%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.38%).

Nifty 50:

Top gainers: Titan (+2.31)%), Maruti Suzuki (+1.70%), Ultratech Cement (+1.65%), Nestle (+1.50%), and Apollo Hospital (+1.13%).

Top losers: HDFC Bank (-5.84%), HDFC (-5.56%), IndusInd Bank (-4.57%), Hindalco (-2.36%), and Tata Steel (-2.12%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Agi Greenpac hits 20% upper circuit, followed by RVNL which soared by 10%. While stocks like Hitachi Energy India gained by 8%, ITI was up by 7.7% and Engineers India surged by 6.8%.

Top losers: Manappuram Finance shed nearly 11%, followed by Federal Bank down 8%, and HBL Power tumbling by 7%. BHEL and HDFC Bank also dipped by around 6% each.

NSE:

Top gainers: Rane Engine Valve and AGI Greenpac closing at 20% upper circuit each. While Take Solutions jumped by 16.67%, Som Dist & Brew - RE soared by 14.46%, and GE T&D was up by 14.28%.

Top losers: Manappuram Finance tumbled by 10.90%, Accelya Solutions dipped by 10.32%, Axita Cotton plunged to a 10% lower circuit, Entertainment Network shed 9.31%, and Sutlej Textiles down 9.24%.

