Top gainers, losers in trade today: HDFC twins, Ultratech Cements, Titan, Federal Bank; check full list here2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Sharp selloff in HDFC and HDFC Bank dragged the overall financial and banking basket, further pushing Sensex and Nifty 50 down by over 1% each on Friday. Titan, Ultratech and Maruti were among top gainers, while HDFC twins, Federal Bank, and Hindalco were worst hit stocks.
A steep selloff in banking and financial stocks toppled the broader Indian market on Friday with Sensex struggling below 61,100 and Nifty 50 under 18,100 levels. A broad-based selloff escalated in equities as investors reacted to major Q4 earnings and rising interest rates by major central banks while concerns lingered over the global economic outlook. HDFC and HDFC Bank witnessed a sharp drop after the former's Q4 numbers and fears of post-merger fund outflow.
