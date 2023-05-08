Positive global cues and gains in shares of banking and financial heavyweights, boosted domestic market benchmarks as both Sensex and Nifty closed over a per cent higher. Sensex closed at 61,764.25, up 710 points, or 1.16 per cent while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 195 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 18,264.40.

In terms of index contribution, Reliance Industries stood at the top, followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, in that order.

A look at the top gainer & losers of the day

As many as 191 stocks, including ITC, Nestle, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, DLF, Indian Hotels Company and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

On Nifty, as many as 42 stocks ended with losses while 8 gained in the Nifty index.

Nifty gainers

IndusInd Bank (up 5.12%), Tata Motors (up 4.92%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.09%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.29%), and ONGC (up 2.74%)

Nifty losers

Coal India (down 1.83%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.47%), Sun Pharma (down 0.88%), Dr Reddy (down 0.74%), and Britannia (down 0.58%).

Sensex gainers

IndusInd Bank (up 4.92%), Tata Motors (up 4.82%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.21%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.32%), HCL Tech (up 1.82%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.72%)

Sensex Losers

Nestle India (down 0.21%), L&T (down 0.35%), and Sun Pharma (down 0.89%)

BSE

Top gainers: RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 9.30%), Triveni Turbine (up 8.59%), India Glycols Ltd (8.27%), Agi Greenpac Ltd (up 8%), ION Eexchange (INDIA) LTD(up 7.46%)

Top losers: TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd (down 20%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 9.54%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd (down 8.48%), Bank of India(down 5.97%) and Symphony Limited (down 5.18%).

Experts views on Markets

"Domestic indices bounced back following its global peers after the US reported strong jobs data. Nifty opened higher and continued to strengthen through the session to close near the day’s high levels with gains of 195 points (+1%) at 18264 levels. Almost all sectors ended in green with Realty, Auto, Financial Services, and Banking being top gainers," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Continued earnings momentum in banking stocks and sustained credit growth at 15.9% led to a rally in Nifty Bank. For the week, we expect the market to continue with its positive structure dictated by corporate earnings and consistent buying by FIIs. Investors would watch out for economic cues such as inflation data of India, the US and China along with UK GDP data and BoE interest rate during the week," he added.