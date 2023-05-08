Top gainers, losers in trade today: Tata Motors, ONGC, Coal India; check full list here2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Positive global cues and gains in shares of banking and financial heavyweights, boosted domestic market benchmarks as both Sensex and Nifty closed over a per cent higher. Sensex closed at 61,764.25, up 710 points, or 1.16 per cent while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 195 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 18,264.40.
