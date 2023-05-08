Experts views on Markets

"Domestic indices bounced back following its global peers after the US reported strong jobs data. Nifty opened higher and continued to strengthen through the session to close near the day’s high levels with gains of 195 points (+1%) at 18264 levels. Almost all sectors ended in green with Realty, Auto, Financial Services, and Banking being top gainers," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.