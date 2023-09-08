Top gainers, losers: NTPC, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Coal India among most active stocks today; check full list2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors were among the top gainers, while UltraTech Cement and Coal India were the major drags.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty managed to close higher for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, September 8, despite a cautious global market. The benchmarks recorded their second straight week of gains and posted their best week since the week ending June 30, gaining nearly 2 per cent, each. Stocks stabilised after a near week of easing, with the MSCI All Country stock index flat.
