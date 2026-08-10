Top Gainers & Losers on 10 August: Hitachi Energy, Paytm, Titian, BSE, BEML, Lenskart among top gainers

The Indian stock market remained in a tight range during Monday's trade, 10 August, as uncertainty over a potential peace deal in the Middle East kept crude oil prices higher for the fourth straight day.

However, softer-than-expected US jobs data tempered concerns over near-term rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

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The Nifty 50 gained marginally by 0.05% to close at 24,583, while the Sensex declined 0.06% to settle at 78,542. The broader markets ended on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.62%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.27%.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank, Oil and Gas, Pharma, and FMCG witnessed heavy selling, while Realty, Private Bank, and Metal stocks ended in the green.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Markets remained on a tight leash as uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to temper risk appetite, even as encouraging corporate earnings lent support to broader sentiment. Globally, softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data weakened the case for Fed tightening, shifting investor focus to upcoming U.S. inflation readings for fresh direction on rates and bond yields."

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"A softer yield environment could revive interest in emerging markets and pave the way for stronger FII participation. Amid these global crosscurrents, India's robust domestic growth engines and resilient economic fundamentals continue to stand out, providing a strong anchor for investor confidence," he further added.

Hitachi Energy, Paytm lead gains; Syrma SGS, exchanges and tech stocks rally Hitachi Energy India shares were the top performers among Nifty 500 stocks, rallying 10.6% to ₹36,050, after the company's June-quarter performance impressed the Street. Paytm also closed with a similar 10% gain at ₹1,584 apiece.

The Paytm stock recorded its biggest single-day gain in recent times, pushing it to its highest level in 54 months. The rally was further boosted after global brokerage Bernstein raised its target price to a Street-high, citing the potential for UPI fees to expand margins and boost earnings.

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The earnings-led rally in Syrma SGS Technology shares extended into another session, with the stock gaining 6.4% to ₹1,516 apiece. BEML, Sumitomo Chemical India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, CEM India Projects, Poly Medicure, Info Edge (India), Sai Life Sciences, Brigade Enterprises, and Allied Blenders & Distillers also surged more than 4%.

Shares of both exchange operators, MCX and BSE, advanced 4.6% and 4%, respectively.

Among new-age tech stocks, Pine Labs and Lenskart Solutions gained 5% and 3%, respectively. Meanwhile, Titan Company shares jumped 3% following its upbeat Q1 performance, while higher target prices from domestic brokerages further aided investor sentiment.

Power Finance, REC lead declines; Bharat Forge, NLC India fall after Q1 results Lower-than-expected performance in the June quarter dragged Power Finance Corporation shares down 8.3% to ₹385 apiece, while the weakness extended to REC, which also tumbled 6.3%.

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Investors also dumped Bharat Forge shares following its June-quarter results, sending the stock down 7.6%. NLC India and Inox Wind were among the other earnings-led losers, falling 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively.

The recent rally in Ola Electric shares came to a halt, with the stock declining 4.3% to ₹39.30 apiece.

Other stocks, including Amber Enterprises, HBL Engineering, Wockhardt, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Zydus Wellness, Shipping Corporation of India, Kaynes Technology, Page Industries, PhysicsWallah, Urban Company, and Aegis Vopak Terminals, all fell more than 3%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.