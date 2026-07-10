Top Gainers & Losers on 10 July: Godrej Industries, Indian Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm, CDSL among top gainers

Amid strong support from financial stocks and IT major TCS, the domestic equity markets ended Friday's session, 10July, with solid gains, recovering much of their recent losses. Sentiment was further boosted by a decline in crude oil prices and a recovery in the Indian rupee.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the session with gains of over 1%. However, they still closed the week with marginal losses. The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.4% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing 1.55%.

Amid broad-based buying, all major sectoral indices—except Nifty FMCG—ended in the green. Nifty Realty once again emerged as the top performer, surging 3.50%. It was followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Metal, Nifty Cement, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Private Bank, all of which gained between 1% and 3%.

IT stocks witnessed strong buying interest throughout the week, with sentiment strengthening further after TCS reported June-quarter earnings that beat revenue expectations, supported by stronger spending from banking clients and the weaker rupee.

The results triggered broad-based buying across the IT pack, helping the Nifty IT index climb 2% for the week—its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months.

State-owned banks also staged a strong comeback after Indian Bank's upbeat June-quarter business update sparked buying across the PSU banking space, enabling the Nifty PSU Bank index to end the week in positive territory and snap a two-week losing streak.

Godrej Industries, Kalyan Jewellers and Paytm lead rally Today's gainers were led by Godrej Industries, which surged 15% to close at ₹1,399 apiece. After four consecutive sessions of losses, Zensar Technologies witnessed strong buying interest, rebounding 13.6% to ₹508 apiece and recouping all of its recent losses.

Buying interest in Kalyan Jewellers remained strong for the third consecutive session, with the stock climbing another 7.48%. The stock ended the week with a 27% gain, marking its biggest weekly rally since listing.

Shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) extended their winning streak to a second straight session, rising another 6.25% to hit a fresh one-year high of ₹1,359 apiece. All 12 constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index ended in the green, led by Indian Bank, which surged 10%.

It was followed by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, and UCO Bank, which gained between 2.5% and 4.6%.

Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap IT stocks also witnessed broad-based buying. Newgen Software Technologies, Firstsource Solutions, Birlasoft, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), Persistent Systems, eClerx Services, and Sonata Software advanced between 3.4% and 9.3%.

The recovery also lifted capital market stocks, with CDSL gaining 6.3%, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services and KFIN Technologies rose 4% and 3%, respectively. Among Adani Group stocks, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas each rallied more than 3%.