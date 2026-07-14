Top Gainers & Losers on 14 July: HCL Tech, Ceat, Swiggy, Anant Raj, Newgen Software Tech among top losers

The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Tuesday, July 14, as investor sentiment was weighed down by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which pushed crude oil prices to a four-week high.

Rising energy prices heightened concerns over inflation and potential risks to India's macroeconomic outlook, especially after domestic inflation accelerated in June.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the session with losses of more than 0.6%, while the broader markets also closed in negative territory.

Sectoral performance remained mixed. Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Auto were among the biggest losers, each declining more than 1%. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma bucked the weak market trend to gain 1%, while Nifty Metal ended 0.6% higher.

Crude oil prices surged nearly 10% overnight as hostilities between the US and Iran intensified, reviving fears of a full-blown conflict similar to those seen earlier this year. The US continued missile strikes on Iran on Tuesday, while Tehran retaliated with attacks on US allies in the Middle East.

The focus of the conflict has now shifted to the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world's traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes under normal conditions.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States would impose a 20% fee on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz after declaring America the "guardian" of the strategic waterway. He also announced that the US would reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, the renewed escalation in the conflict has reinforced expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer, prompting investors to adopt a more risk-off stance.

Also Read | US Launches Third Night of Iran Strikes | Trump Notifies Congress

Also Read | US oil tops $75 after Trump revives Strait of Hormuz blockade on Iranian ships

Aegis Vopak, Newgen lead losers; HCL Tech slides Aegis Vopak Terminals emerged as the top loser of the session, falling 7.3% to ₹280 apiece and snapping a two-day winning streak. Newgen Software Technologies also witnessed sharp profit booking, tumbling 6% after rallying 29% over the previous three trading sessions, one of its strongest winning streaks in recent months.

Thermax, Aegis Logistics, and Welspun Living were among the other major losers, declining more than 5% each. Despite reporting an in-line performance for the June quarter, HCL Technologies shares slipped 4.6% to ₹1,164 apiece.

Selling pressure was also visible across the broader technology space, with Birlasoft, KPIT Technologies, and Tata Elxsi ending the session down more than 3% each.

The sharp rise in crude oil prices weighed on auto and auto ancillary stocks, with CEAT and Apollo Tyres declining 4% and 3.35%, respectively.

Among financial stocks, CreditAccess Grameen, Can Fin Homes, Bank of Maharashtra, Aavas Financiers, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Aadhar Housing Finance, L&T Finance, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure fell between 2% and 4.6%.

Meanwhile, Swiggy extended its losing streak, dropping 3% to ₹258.80 apiece. Anant Raj also came under pressure, falling 2.63% and snapping its four-day winning run.

Nuvoco Vistas, Biocon rally; Kalyan Jewellers extends gains On the gaining side, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation surged 7.9% to ₹341 apiece after reporting a strong set of numbers for the June-ended quarter. Biocon also ended 6.4% higher following a large block deal.

Kalyan Jewellers India resumed its winning streak, climbing another 3.7% to ₹529.80 apiece.

Select Adani Group stocks also outperformed in a weak market, led by Adani Power, which rallied 5%. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions followed with gains of 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

CarTrade Tech advanced 3.4% to close at a record high of ₹2,895 apiece. Among metal stocks, NALCO and Jindal Stainless gained more than 2.5% each.