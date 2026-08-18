Top Gainers & Losers on 18 August: PTC Industries, Inox Wind, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Suzlon Energy among top losers

Indian stocks continued to remain subdued in Tuesday's trade, August 18, as renewed tensions in the Middle East kept market sentiment cautious, while a lack of buying in heavyweight stocks and continued selling by overseas investors extended losses in the headline indices for the sixth straight session.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex closed 0.50% lower. The broader markets also mirrored the weakness, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ending in the red.

In terms of sectoral performance, tech continued led the losses for the second day in a row, declining another by 2%. It was followed by realty, PSU bank, FMCG, metals, and consumer durables, all of which fell by up to 1.5%.

On the gaining side, media, auto, and oil and gas ended higher, but posted modest gains.

The market sentiment was impacted by rising crude oil prices, with Brent futures topping $91 per barrel, as hopes of a near-term peace deal between the US and Iran were dashed after US President Donald Trump said he was not interested in extending the 60-day interim peace deal, which expired on Monday.

He also threatened to bomb Oman if the country gets in the way of the US blockade of Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, igniting fresh tensions in the region.

"Indian markets remained under pressure amid continued geopolitical uncertainty, cautious global cues and weakness in the rupee. Persistent FII selling and profit booking kept sentiment subdued, while sector-specific selling, particularly in IT and other defensive segments, weighed on the benchmarks," said domestic brokerage firm Lemonn Markets.

Overall, investors remained cautious, with institutional flows, global cues, currency movement and upcoming corporate developments likely to remain the key drivers for the near-term market direction, it added.

SBI Cards, Inox Wind, PTC Industries lead losses SBI Cards and Payments was the top laggard among Nifty 500 stocks, falling 4.2% to ₹615 apiece. It was followed by Inox Wind, PTC Industries, Oberoi Realty, Torrent Power, Lodha Developers, Sonata Software, Mphasis, Colgate-Palmolive (India), NMDC Steel and LTM, all of which fell over 5%.

PG Electroplast saw renewed selling pressure, falling another 2.7% to ₹597 apiece, while Godrej Properties resumed its losing streak, declining 2.76% to ₹1,997 apiece.

Other stocks, including Triveni Turbine, Nippon Life India AMC, Zydus Wellness, Tata Elxsi, BHEL, Page Industries, Suzlon Energy, Polycab India, Groww and eClerx Services, also dropped over 2.5%.

Jyoti CNC Automation, Tube Investments among top gainers The earnings-led bull run in Jyoti CNC Automation extended further, with the stock surging another 8.30% to hit a six-month high of ₹929 apiece. Tube Investments of India also jumped 8.2%, providing a much-needed rise after remaining under pressure in recent sessions.

Prime Focus shares also saw renewed buying interest, surging 7.45% to ₹286 apiece. Action Construction Equipment extended its winning streak for the third straight day, surging another 6.4% to ₹1,184 apiece. Similarly, Zen Technologies shares remained higher, advancing another 6.3% to ₹1,982 apiece.

It was also the third straight day of gains for Aegis Logistics, with the stock rising another 6.25% to ₹1,367 apiece. Meanwhile, Lenskart Solutions continued its record-breaking run, surging 3.4% to hit another peak of ₹628 apiece.

Other stocks such as City Union Bank, Leela Palaces Hotels, Concord Biotech, PCBL Chemical, MCX, Craftsman Automation, and HFCL were also among the top gainers.