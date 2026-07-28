Top Gainers & Losers on 28 July: Coforge, City Union Bank, Swiggy, TCS, Pine Labs, Nestle, among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks ended Tuesday's session with modest losses as sharp gains in IT and realty stocks were offset by weakness in FMCG and financial shares. Renewed volatility in global technology stocks also weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.04% lower at 23,987, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.07% to 76,779. The broader market, however, ended on a mixed note.

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Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT emerged as the top performer, surging 3.28%, while Nifty Realty and Nifty Consumer Durables gained more than 1% each. On the downside, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Chemicals, and Nifty PSU Bank fell over 1% each. Nifty Metal, Nifty Cement, and Nifty Media also ended in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian markets closed sharply lower, led by South Korea's Kospi, which plunged 11% amid a sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

In the commodities market, Brent crude extended Monday's steepest decline in more than three months, falling another 1.3% to around $87.25 a barrel.

Oil prices came under pressure after the United States paused its daily strikes on Iran and President Donald Trump said there was a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Tehran. Trump reportedly said he decided to suspend the strikes to give diplomatic negotiations another opportunity.

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "The respite in crude oil prices provided relief to markets by easing concerns over inflation and input cost pressures. However, investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of key central bank policy meetings this week, including those of the Fed, BoE, and BoJ. Persistent volatility in energy markets and heightened geopolitical risks could keep global bond yields elevated this year."

Strong earnings drive IT, realty and select financial stocks higher Coforge emerged as the top performer in the Nifty 500 index, surging 10.3% to ₹1,686 apiece after investors cheered the company's better-than-expected June quarter performance. Affle 3i also rallied 9.3% to ₹1,631, supported by a sharp spike in trading volumes.

Stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings also lifted Lodha Developers, whose shares jumped 8.6% to ₹1,301 apiece. City Union Bank reacted positively to its quarterly results, climbing 7.5% to ₹238. Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers witnessed renewed buying interest, advancing 7.7% to ₹608 apiece and snapping a three-session losing streak.

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Hexaware Technologies, Gallantt Ispat, eClerx Services, and TCS were among the other top gainers, rising more than 5% each. Swiggy and Eternal also attracted strong buying interest, with both stocks gaining over 4%.

The rally extended to the broader IT space, with mid- and small-cap technology stocks such as Newgen Software, Tata Technologies, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, KPIT Technologies, and LTIMindtree advancing more than 3% each. Among FMCG stocks, Nestlé India and Marico gained 3.2% and 3%, respectively.

Suzlon, Gravita, Varun Beverages among biggest post-results losers While investors rewarded companies that delivered strong June quarter earnings, stocks that reported weaker-than-expected performance came under heavy selling pressure. Suzlon Energy, Gravita India, Varun Beverages, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the biggest losers, tumbling 9.7%, 8.4%, 7.4%, and 7%, respectively, following their Q1 results.

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Capri Global Capital, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tejas Networks, Coal India, and Tata Chemicals also witnessed sharp selling, ending the session with losses ranging between 3.5% and 6.6%. Meanwhile, Himadri Speciality Chemical and Avenue Supermarts declined 5.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

Apar Industries slipped 4.1% despite reporting better-than-expected June quarter earnings, indicating profit booking after recent gains.

Other stocks, including Inox Wind, Zen Technologies, Supreme Petrochem, ITC Hotels, Adani Power, IFCI, HBL Engineering, Siemens Energy India, and Finolex Cables, also ended the session with losses of more than 2.5%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.