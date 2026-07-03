Top Gainers & Losers on 3 July: Zensar Tech, HFCL, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Finance, Lupin among top gainers

The Indian stock market ended in the green on Friday, 3 July, but retreated sharply from the day's highs as investors booked profits at elevated levels, triggering a sharp reversal in the benchmark indices during the second half of the session.

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The day began on a strong note, with the benchmark indices opening sharply higher, buoyed by robust buying in technology and pharma stocks. However, the market failed to sustain the momentum as the session progressed, giving up a significant portion of its intraday gains before ending with modest advances.

The Nifty 50 retreated 108 points from the day's high to settle at 24,270, up 0.40% from the previous close. Meanwhile, the Sensex erased 391 points from its intraday high to end the session with a gain of 0.35%, closing at 77,766.

The broader market followed a similar trend, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surrendering most of their intraday gains to end the session on a mixed note.

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Among the sectoral gainers, Nifty Realty continued to lead the rally, rising another 2.25%. It was followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, and Nifty Cement, all of which gained more than 1%.

On the downside, Nifty PSU Bank extended its losing streak, falling 1.60%, while Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal slipped 0.44% each.

Meanwhile, technology stocks ended the week positively, with the Nifty IT index surging nearly 0.50%, as a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns over near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The latest rebound has helped revive investor confidence in technology stocks, which remained under sustained selling pressure throughout the first half of the year.

Chemical, technology and pharma stocks lead the rally Top gainers were led by Sumitomo Chemical India, which surged 13.6% to ₹501 apiece. Meanwhile, Zensar Technologies extended its winning streak for a third consecutive session, climbing another 10.5% to ₹516 apiece. The latest rally helped the stock end the week with an impressive 16% gain.

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After trading sideways for several sessions, Aegis Vopak Terminals rallied nearly 10% to settle at a six-month high of ₹258 apiece. Similarly, HFCL witnessed renewed buying interest, rising 5% to ₹214 apiece. IndusInd Bank jumped 3.3% to ₹974 apiece.

Technology stocks also attracted fresh buying, with HCL Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Mphasis, and Persistent Systems advancing more than 2% each.

The rebound in gold prices also boosted sentiment in gold financing stocks, with Muthoot Finance gaining 3.6% to close at ₹3,054 apiece.

Capital goods, PSU bank and financial stocks drag the market Capital goods stocks came under sharp selling pressure, with GE Vernova T&D India, Hitachi Energy India, Siemens Energy India, Thermax, and Apar Industries falling between 6% and 9%.

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The sell-off followed the Centre's decision to allow four Chinese-linked power equipment manufacturers with manufacturing facilities in India to participate in government tenders for critical domestic power projects.

According to a Reuters report, the government has permitted four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in India to bid for critical power projects, citing an official government order.

Meanwhile, Union Bank of India shares slumped 6.5% to ₹163 after the lender's June-quarter business update failed to impress investors. Avenue Supermarts also declined 4.6% following its Q1 business update.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.