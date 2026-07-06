Top Gainers & Losers on 6 July: Swan Corp, Zen Tech, HFCL, HDFC Bank, Thermax, Hitachi Energy among top gainers

Indian stock markets ended in the green in Monday's trade, 6 July, as both benchmark indices closed with gains of over 0.60%, largely driven by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, while auto and metal stocks also lent strong support, extending Dalal Street's winning streak to four straight sessions.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 ended the session 0.62% higher at 24,420, its highest closing level in two months. The Sensex also advanced 0.61% to settle at 78,236. The broader markets maintained their winning momentum as well, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining 0.40% and 0.70%, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty continued to lead the gains, rising another 2%, while Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Auto climbed 1.45% and 1.34%, respectively. Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Metal also ended with gains of more than 1%.

On the flip side, Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty IT emerged as the top laggards, declining 1%, 0.92%, and 0.56%, respectively.

Both HDFC Bank and Axis Bank ended with healthy gains after investors reacted positively to their June-quarter business updates, while Kotak Mahindra Bank closed lower after reporting a sequential moderation in both loan and deposit growth.

Advertisement

In the commodity market, crude oil prices continued to hover near a four-month low as improving energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and expectations of higher OPEC+ output fueled concerns over a potential global supply glut.

Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth, said, “Markets maintained their upward bias despite mixed global cues, driven by buying in select banking, auto, capital goods and realty shares. The calmness in the West Asia region and hopes for a relatively steady corporate earnings season kept investor mood optimistic, although overall sentiment remains cautious.”

Midcaps shine as banks, capital goods rebound Aegis Vopak Terminals, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Swan Corp, Dixon Technologies, and Zen Technologies were among the top performers in the Nifty 500 pack, surging between 6.7% and 8.8%. Radico Khaitan, Manappuram Finance, Welspun Corp, and Leela Palaces Hotels also ended the session with gains of over 6%.

Advertisement

Among banking stocks, IndusInd Bank surged 3.8%, extending its winning streak to the fifth straight session and hitting its highest level in over a year. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-performing large-cap banking stocks, gaining 3.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Capital goods stocks staged a strong comeback after witnessing one of their worst sell-offs in the previous session. The rebound was led by Siemens Energy India and Hitachi Energy India, with both stocks rallying 4.3%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions, GE Vernova T&D India, Thermax, Data Patterns, Elgi Equipments, and Kirloskar Oil Engines also advanced between 2% and 3.6%.

Among the Adani Group companies, Adani Energy Solutions gained 4%. In the real estate space, Brigade Enterprises, Lodha Developers, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties, and Prestige Estates Projects ended the session with gains ranging between 2% and 4.5%.

Advertisement

Zensar Technologies leads losers Among the top laggards, Zensar Technologies shares closed 7.4% lower at ₹478 apiece, snapping a three-day winning streak. It was followed by Acutaas Chemicals, Ola Electric Mobility, Varun Beverages, Tejas Networks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Belrise Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Jain Resource Recycling, and Pine Labs, all of which ended the session in the red.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Zee Entertainment, Groww, Bank of India, Gallantt Ispat, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indegene, NBCC (India), and Suzlon Energy also came under selling pressure, with each stock closing down more than 2.5%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.