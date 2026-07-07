Top Gainers & Losers on 7 July: Trent, Kalyan Jewellers, Cochin Shipyard, Tejas Networks, BSE among top losers

The four-day bull run in the Indian stock market came to an end in Tuesday's trade (July 7), as benchmark indices closed marginally lower amid profit booking in select counters. Weakness in the auto and metal sectors overshadowed strong gains in IT stocks.

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The weak global backdrop also weighed on market sentiment, even as overseas investors remained net buyers in recent sessions.

The Nifty 50 opened the session on a positive note and climbed to an intraday high of 24,530. However, profit booking dragged the index lower, with it eventually settling 0.13% lower at 24,398. The Sensex also retreated 479 points from its intraday high of 78,180. Both benchmark indices snapped their four-day winning streak.

The broader markets also ended in the red, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declining 0.70% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.37%.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index led the gains, rising 2.40%, followed by the Nifty Consumer Durables index, which advanced 0.82%.

On the flip side, the Nifty Realty index declined 1.63%, snapping its five-day winning streak. It was followed by the Nifty Metal, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Media, and Nifty Pharma indices, all of which ended the session with losses ranging between 0.78% and 1.20%.

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Trent, Kalyan Jewellers lead losers; capital market stocks also under pressure Trent emerged as the biggest laggard among the Nifty 500 stocks, plunging 12.6% to ₹2,921 after investors were disappointed by the company's June-quarter business update. Kalyan Jewellers India also came under pressure, tumbling 6.5% to ₹356 following the release of its June-quarter operational update.

Emmvee Photovoltaic extended its losing streak for a third consecutive session, falling another 6.5% to ₹328 per share. Himadri Speciality Chemical also retreated from its recent rally, declining 6% as investors booked profits.

Cochin Shipyard was another major loser, shedding 5% to ₹1,430 after the government launched an Offer for Sale (OFS) at a discount. Losses in Olectra Greentech deepened further, with the stock falling another 4.3%.

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Capital market stocks such as BSE, MCX, and Angel One also ended lower, declining more than 3% each.

Other notable losers included Elecon Engineering, Biocon, Netweb Technologies, Tejas Networks, Brigade Enterprises, Bank of Maharashtra, Finolex Cables, Groww, Acutaas Chemicals, Laurus Labs, DLF, and HBL Engineering, all of which ended the session with losses ranging between 3% and 4%.

Info Edge, Swiggy lead rally; IT and Tata Group stocks shine Among the top gainers, Info Edge (India) led the rally, surging 13% to ₹1,159 after investors cheered the company's June-quarter business update. PhysicsWallah also witnessed strong buying interest, climbing 10% to settle at ₹149 per share.

Swiggy advanced 7.2% after the company announced that its domestic shareholding had crossed the 50% mark. The rally also marked the stock's biggest intraday gain since June 2025. Other new-age technology stocks, including Paytm, Eternal, PB Fintech, and Urban Company, also traded higher, gaining up to 3.5%.

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Meanwhile, IT stocks remained in demand, with Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Coforge ending the session 2.5% to 3.6% higher.

Several Tata Group stocks also attracted strong buying interest. Tata Chemicals gained 3.3%, while Tata Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Tata Elxsi advanced 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.3%, respectively. Tata Communications and Tata Capital also ended the session in positive territory.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.