Top Gainers & Losers on April 06: Zydus Wellness, Trent, Gravita India, RBL Bank, BSE NMDC among top gainers

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp reversal in sentiment during Monday’s trade (April 6), recovering all its early losses to end with strong gains after reports emerged that Iran and the United States had received a plan to end hostilities.

With a gain of over 1%, the Nifty 50 posted its biggest single-day jump in three weeks, while the Sensex also surged 1% to settle at the 74,106 level.

The broader markets staged a strong recovery as well, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising over 1.3%.

A framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and shared with Iran and the U.S. overnight, outlining a two-tier approach—an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days allocated to finalise a broader settlement. The deal, tentatively dubbed the “Islamabad Accord,” would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks to be held in Islamabad.

Iranian officials have previously told Reuters that Tehran was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees that they will not be attacked again by the U.S. and Israel.

Zydus Wellness leads rally; financials and retail stocks see strong buying Zydus Wellness emerged as the top performer in the Nifty 500 pack, surging 15% to ₹510 apiece, marking its biggest single-day spike in 17 years, on the back of a sharp rise in trading volumes. L&T Finance also witnessed strong buying interest, gaining 6% to ₹254 apiece as investors reacted positively to the company’s March quarter performance.

Similarly, RBL Bank shares closed 5.4% higher at ₹317 apiece following the release of its March quarter business updates. Trent shares concluded with a 7.7% rally at ₹3,828 apiece after its quarterly update. Extending its bull run for the third straight day, Kalyan Jewellers gained 6.5% to ₹420 apiece.

Gravita India, Sobha, Neuland Laboratories, PTC Industries, Indian Energy Exchange, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Energy Solutions, Godrej Properties, EIH, and Axtel Chemicals were among other Nifty 500 stocks that closed over 5% higher.

Meanwhile, Granules India jumped 5.7% to ₹648 apiece after its wholly owned subsidiary, Granules Life Sciences, received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification following an inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Capital market stocks such as BSE and MCX gained over 4% each. Among new-age tech stocks, Groww, Nykaa, and Honasa Consumer closed higher by 3%, 2.5%, and 1%, respectively.

In the metals space, NMDC, Lloyds Metals & Energy, SAIL, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, and NALCO ended the session with gains ranging between 1.5% and 4.5%.

IRB Infra leads losers; heavy selling in select midcaps and largecaps On the losing side, IRB Infrastructure Developers emerged as the top laggard, falling 5.2% to ₹20.7 apiece, while Chennai Petroleum, Latent View Analytics, Reliance Industries, and Jain Resource Recycling declined between 3% and 5%.

Tata Chemicals also faced renewed selling pressure, slipping 2.71% to ₹634 apiece, erasing its recent gains. GE Vernova T&D India, Atul, Piramal Finance, Ipca Laboratories, AWL Agri Business, Linde India, Kalpataru Projects, Astral, and ONGC also dropped over 2%.