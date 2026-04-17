Top Gainers & Losers on April 17: Angel One, Triveni Turbine, Zen Tech, Emami, OLA, Suzlon Energy among top gainers

Indian stocks regained strength in Friday’s session, April 17, with key indices rising over 0.50%, driven by strong gains in consumer goods and oil & gas stocks. Sentiment was supported by signs that the US and Iran may extend their ceasefire and resume talks to end the conflict, easing concerns over energy-led inflation.

In addition, a continued recovery in the rupee and an extended rally in metal stocks also supported the market. The Nifty 50 settled 0.64% higher at 24,350, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to close at 78,477. Both indices ended the week with gains of over 1%, extending their weekly winning streak to a second consecutive week.

Broader markets posted even stronger gains, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index surging 3.53% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallying 4.36%, significantly outperforming the benchmark indices.

Tensions in the Middle East appear to be easing, as US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that he is open to extending the two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, Iran’s UN envoy said Tehran remains “cautiously optimistic” about negotiations with the US.

As optimism over an extended ceasefire grew, oil prices declined on Friday after rising a day earlier, with Brent crude futures slipping to around $98 per barrel. Lower oil prices are positive for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee strengthened to around 92.7 per dollar, extending gains from the previous session, supported by measures from the Reserve Bank of India to curb oil-related dollar demand.

NAVA, Angel One lead gains; consumer stocks and Suzlon extend rally NAVA emerged as the top performer among Nifty 500 stocks, extending its gains for the sixth consecutive session, surging another 11% to ₹694 apiece. Meanwhile, Angel One shares rose sharply by 10.3% to close at ₹322.8 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company’s March quarter results.

MMTC, Ircon International, Triveni Turbine, Gujarat State Petronet, and Aegis Logistics also witnessed strong buying interest Zen Technologies, with their stocks gaining 8.6%, 8.3%, 8.2%, 6.9% and 6% respectively.

Investor interest in consumer goods stocks also picked up, with Emami, Colgate-Palmolive, Radico Khaitan, Hindustan Unilever, United Spirits, and Dabur India rising in the range of 3% to 6.8%.

Extending its winning streak for the seventh straight session, Suzlon Energy shares gained another 5.33% to settle at ₹52.6 apiece, marking their highest level since January 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility also witnessed strong buying interest this week, with the stock rising 5.6% to ₹40.90 apiece. Among Adani Group stocks, Adani Total Gas shares jumped 5.7% to ₹631.4 apiece.

Gallantt Ispat leads losers; Wipro slips after earnings On the losing side, Gallantt Ispat emerged as the top laggard, falling 8% to ₹853.5 apiece. Afcons Infrastructure shares declined 4% to ₹333.6 apiece, while Kalyan Jewellers India slipped 3% to ₹426.9 apiece.

Wipro shares dropped 2.8% to ₹204 after its March quarter results came in slightly below Street estimates. Other laggards included Tata Communications, HDFC Life Insurance, Groww, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Firstsource Solutions, Poly Medicure, and Tejas Networks, all of which closed with losses of over 2%.