Top Gainers & Losers on April 21: Nestle India, Groww, PNB Housing, Bank of Maharashtra, Sobha among top gainers

The Indian stock market ended Tuesday’s session, 21 April, on a higher note, as investor sentiment improved on expectations that Iran may join talks aimed at extending the Middle East truce and restoring oil flows.

Additionally, the market found support from financial stocks after the central bank rolled back certain restrictions on rupee derivative trades. Sentiment was further boosted by better-than-expected earnings from select companies, with the Nifty 50 rising 0.87% to close at 24,576. The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session at 79,273, up 1% from Monday’s close.

The broader markets also mirrored the positive trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining 0.6% and 0.95%, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG led the gains with a 2.55% rise, followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty Private Bank, which advanced 2.14% and 1.50%, respectively.

Other sectors, including Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Chemicals, also closed higher with gains of over 0.40%. On the downside, Nifty Pharma was the sole laggard, slipping 0.08%.

Expectations of a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran this week bolstered market sentiment. Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the US delegation to Pakistan again, while Iran is also reportedly preparing to send representatives, reversing earlier indications that it would not participate in further negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said it is “highly unlikely” he would extend the two-week truce if an agreement is not reached before it expires, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would remain blocked until an accord is finalised.

In the commodity market, crude oil prices eased, trimming gains from the previous session amid hopes of a potential peace deal.

Earnings boost drives Nifty 500 gainers; realty, FMCG stocks advance A majority of the top gainers in the Nifty 500 pack were driven by earnings-led rallies. Groww shares surged 9.1% to ₹214 following the company's March quarter results, while better-than-expected performance from PNB Housing Finance triggered an 8% jump in the stock.

Investors also reacted positively to Nestle’s Q4 performance, pushing the stock up 7.3% to ₹1,379 apiece. Meanwhile, Lemon Tree Hotels advanced for a second straight session, gaining 7.5% after announcing the addition of a 90-room property in Garudeshwar under its brand.

Five-Star Business Finance saw renewed buying interest, rising another 7.4% to ₹505 and taking its April gains to a sharp 43% so far.

Strong Q4 numbers also lifted Bank of Maharashtra shares by 6.14% to ₹80.20, while Karur Vysya Bank settled 5.8% higher at ₹290.7 apiece.

All 10 constituents of the Nifty Realty index ended in the green, with Sobha and Godrej Properties emerging as top performers, gaining 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Apart from Nestle, other FMCG stocks such as United Spirits, Varun Beverages, HUL, and Britannia Industries also closed higher, rising between 2.4% and 4.2%.

Profit booking weighs on select stocks On the losing side, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company emerged as the top laggard, with the stock declining 4.5%. OLA Electric also posted a similar drop as investors continued to book profits, dragging the stock to ₹37.5 apiece.

Natco Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, SBI Life Insurance Company, eClerx Services, and Polycab India also closed lower, each falling over 3%.

A 3% decline in Radico Khaitan shares snapped the stock’s six-day winning streak, during which it had gained 23%. Meanwhile, the sell-off in Sammaan Capital deepened further, with the stock slipping another 2.12% to ₹148.84 apiece.