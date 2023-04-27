Top gainers losers on April 27, Nifty gainers, Nifty losers, Sensex gainers, BSE gainers1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- Stock market today: The market continued to rise for the sixth straight day even on the day of F&O expiry bucking the global markets' muted trade
Indian benchmark indices continued to gain for the sixth day in a row despite muted global cues. At close, Nifty50 was up 101 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 17,915.05. Sensex index closed the day with a gain of 349 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 60,649.38.
