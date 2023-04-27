Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Top gainers losers on April 27, Nifty gainers, Nifty losers, Sensex gainers, BSE gainers
Indian benchmark indices continued to gain for the sixth day in a row despite muted global cues. At close, Nifty50 was up 101 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 17,915.05. Sensex index closed the day with a gain of 349 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 60,649.38.

A look at the top gainer & losers of the day

On Nifty, as many as 41 stocks closed in the green while only 9 counters ended lower.

Nifty gainers

Bajaj Auto (up 2.63); Bajaj Finance (up 2.38%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.30%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.82%) and UPL (up 1.78%)

Nifty losers 

HDFC Life (down 2.23%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.66%) and ONGC (down 0.84%), Axis Bank (down 0.81%) and PowerGrid (-0.80%).

Sensex gainers 

Bajaj Finance (up 2.39%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1/90%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.62%), Infosys (up 1.55%) and Kotak Bank (+ 1.37%).

Sensex Losers

HUL (down 1.46%), PowerGrid (down 1.13%), Axis Bank (-0.76%), TCS (-0.39%) and State Bank of India (-0.24%).

Check top gainers on NSE and BSE here

 

 

 

 

