Top gainers and losers in trade today: Nestle, Wipro, Axis Bank, Titan: check full list2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Sensex index closed the day with a gain of 463 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 61,112.44.
Indian benchmark indices continued to remain bullish despite muted global cues. At close, Nifty50 was up 150 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 18,065. Sensex index closed the day with a gain of 463 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 61,112.44.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×