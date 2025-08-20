Subscribe

Top Gainers & Losers on August 20: Ola Electric, Godfrey Phillips, Reliance Power among top gainers today

Dalal Street saw continued bullish momentum on August 20, with Nifty 50 closing at 25,037, up 0.23%. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.26%, driven by strong performances in Nifty IT, while Nifty Media suffered a 1.98% decline.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Aug 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty IT hits fresh all-time high; Coforge, L&T Tech among top gainers
Nifty IT hits fresh all-time high; Coforge, L&T Tech among top gainers (Pixabay)

Bulls maintained their firm grip on Dalal Street, with front-line indices extending their winning streak to a fifth straight session on Wednesday, August 20, as positive domestic cues helped sustain momentum despite lingering tariff tensions.

The Nifty 50 closed the session above the 25,000 mark at 25,037, gaining 0.23%, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.26% to 81,857 points, edging closer to the 82,000 level. The broader markets also maintained their winning trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 each gaining up to 0.4%.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT emerged as the top performer, rallying 2.70%, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Metal, which gained 1.39%, 1.06%, and 0.43%, respectively. On the losing side, Nifty Media was the top laggard as investors engaged in profit booking after a stellar rally, causing the index to drop 1.98%. Nifty Pharma also ended the session lower by 0.44%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday is the main focus, with traders watching for any pushback against market pricing of a rate cut next month.

Investors will be watching for cues on rate cuts from Powell’s upcoming speech, which is seen as the market’s main event, as traders look for any pushback against expectations of a rate cut at the Fed’s September 16–17 meeting.

Currently, traders are pricing in about an 85% chance of a quarter-point cut next month and expect around 54 basis points of reductions by year-end

Powell has stated he is reluctant to cut rates due to anticipated price pressures from tariffs this summer. Later in the day, the Fed will also release the minutes of its July 29–30 meeting, when rates were held steady, though they may offer limited insight as the meeting preceded the weak jobs data.

