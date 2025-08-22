Top Gainers & Losers on August 22: Godfrey Philips, JK Cement, Ola, Hyundai Motor among top losers today

The six-day rally in the Indian stock market came to a halt in Friday's session as investors booked profits at higher levels, while attention shifted to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which is expected to provide clarity on a possible September rate cut amid recent signs of job market weakness.

The Nifty 50 closed the session with a sharp drop of 0.85%, settling below the 25K mark at 24,870, while the S&P BSE Sensex also shed 0.85% to close at 81,306. However, the broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping just 0.12% and 0.27%, respectively.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment was hit after White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro made fresh allegations against India on Thursday. He claimed that India was "perpetuating" the Ukraine war by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil. Calling India a "laundromat for the Kremlin," Navarro alleged that these crude purchases were helping Russia fund its war efforts, even as New Delhi profited from refining and resale.

In addition, the additional 25% tariffs announced by Donald Trump will take effect from August 27, with no signs of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September 2025 have dropped from nearly 100% two weeks ago to about 73%. This shift reflects mixed economic signals, including a weak July jobs report, rising core inflation (3.1%), and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Stronger-than-expected producer prices and uncertainty about upcoming data have further fueled doubts about an imminent cut, with some now expecting delays until October or later.

Godfrey Phillips, LT Foods, India Cements among top losers After a brief recovery in recent sessions, Godfrey Phillips India shares resumed their losing streak, slipping 5.30% to ₹10,549 and emerging as the top laggard among Nifty 500 stocks. LT Foods shares also extended their decline, sliding another 3.21% to hit a two-month low of ₹435.

Cement counters such as India Cements, JK Cement, and The Ramco Cements fell around 4% each. Profit booking also continued in Hyundai Motor India and Ola Electric Mobility, with the stocks ending lower by 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

Likewise, Samvardhana Motherson shares dropped 3% to ₹95, marking their third consecutive session of losses. ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted its second-worst intraday drop in August, crashing 3% to ₹1,911.

Other notable losers included Bharat Forge, eClerx Services, Lloyds Metals & Energy, RHI Magnesita India, IDBI Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Lodha Developers, Kirloskar Brothers, LIC Housing Finance, Aptus Value Housing, and Reliance Power, all of which slipped over 2.5%. Overall, 45 stocks from the Nifty 500 pack ended the day lower, with losses ranging between 2% and 5.3%.

Despite market losses, select stocks shine Despite the Indian stock market ending with sharp losses, several stocks managed to stay in the green. Netweb Technologies led the gainers’ list, jumping 11.6% to ₹2,306, while Vodafone Idea advanced 8% to ₹7.1 after reports suggested the government may slash telecom dues.

If approved, Vodafone Idea’s dues could reportedly be reduced to ₹280 billion from ₹834 billion. The stock has been on investors’ radar since the company reported better-than-expected June quarter results, aided by a drop in finance costs.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea shares rise on news reports of relief measures by PMO

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail also defied weak market sentiment, closing 7.4% higher at ₹81.3 apiece. Godawari Power & Ispat extended its winning run to the fifth straight session, gaining 6.67% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹238. Meanwhile, Zen Technologies, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Poly Medicure each rose over 5%.

Other notable gainers included Ipca Laboratories, Bharti Hexacom, Poonawalla Fincorp, UNO Minda, Swan Energy, Saregama India, Atul, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, PTC Industries, Usha Martin, Techno Electric & Engineering, Asahi India Glass, Home First Finance, SJVN, Divi's Laboratories, Olectra Greentech, and Finolex Industries, all of which ended with gains of more than 2%.