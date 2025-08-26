Top Gainers & Losers on August 26: Vodafone Idea, Swan Energy, Ceat, Atul, Vedanta among top losers today

The Indian stock market fell sharply in Tuesday's session, with benchmark indices losing over 1% after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration confirmed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, a penalty announced earlier this month by Washington for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The Nifty 50 closed the session with a steep loss of 255 points, or 1.02%, at 24,712, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 1.05% to 80,779. Broader markets also witnessed heavy selling, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.62% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 plunging over 2%.

The 25% penalty will come into effect from August 27, taking total tariffs on Indian imports of up to 50%, the highest among U.S. trading partners. This has raised concerns among Dalal Street investors that it could weigh on India’s economic growth at a time when the country is trying to recover from the slowdown of the last fiscal year.

Export-oriented stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, particularly textiles, chemicals, and gems & jewellery, shrimp, whose top line is heavily dependent on the U.S. market.

Trade negotiations between India and the U.S. have paused after five rounds of talks, as Washington pressed New Delhi to open access to genetically modified (GM) crops such as corn and soybeans. Both are major crops grown on a large scale across India, which the government refused to allow in order to protect these sensitive sectors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed that the interests of farmers and small-scale industries remain paramount for the central government. He emphasized that even if pressure on the government increases, it will withstand it.